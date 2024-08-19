Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has refused to rule out a last-gasp change of heart by Martin Zubimendi over a move to Liverpool despite previously explaining why he had snubbed a transfer to Anfield.

The Merseysiders are the only side in Europe’s top seven leagues not to make a single signing this summer, with all 131 others dipping into their pockets to add to their squads. Nonetheless, few can boast a squad as littered with brilliance as Liverpool and new boss Arne Slot has been quick to highlight the quality already at his disposal.

Indeed, the Dutchman got his reign off to a triumphant start on Saturday after defeating Premier League new boys Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road, with hopes high that Slot can make progress with the star-studded squad that Jurgen Klopp left behind.

However, with Liverpool chasing glory on four fronts, supporters will remain concerned at the lack of fresh faces that have been added to their mix. After all, it’s the summer and the main opportunity in the football calendar for teams to add to their ranks and for supporters to get excited about new arrivals.

The Reds can, though, consider themselves unlucky not to have made a new signing after being rejected by Zubimendi and despite agreeing personal terms with the player and making clear they would meet the €60m (£51.1m) release clause in his contract.

Now journalist Simon Hughes claims has emerged that, despite agreeing terms at Anfield, the Euro 2024 winner had “had told family members that he intended to stay” at Sociedad as early as August 5.

Why Real Sociedad star decided to stay

Those claims have seemingly not gone down well with Liverpool, with sporting director Richard Hughes already angry at the way the move had broken down and the timing of it, with the Reds not finding out until many days later that Zubimendi intended to stay.

Indeed, the journalist goes on to suggest that Liverpool “were smarting from seeing a player turn them down in favour of a ‘smaller’ club.”

In light of the developments, Sociedad coach Alguacil has done his best to shed light on the reasons behind Zubimendi’s decision to remain.

“We knew that with the year he has had they would come for him,” he said in the build-up to Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano.

“Liverpool is a historic and very big team and, seeing all the money they wanted to put on the table, you have to value what it means that Martin has said ‘no’, to stay here.”

Pressed further on the decision by Diario Vasco, Alguacil added: “He has rejected an offer. There is no doubt that Liverpool are great and the fact that he has said no, putting in what they put in, is a reason to be proud.

“It means that things are being done well at the club and even if such powerful clubs come, Martin says no, I’m happy, but there’s still time until the 30th. Now it was Liverpool, but tomorrow it could be another great one, because the players have a level.

“Although, for me, the biggest is Real Sociedad. I imagine he must have thought that and that is why he decided to stay.”

Real Sociedad boss hints at Zubimendi Liverpool U-turn

Despite that, the Sociedad boss is now refusing to rule out the prospect of Zubimendi staying, conceding after Sunday’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Vallecano that he cannot rule out a late twist in the saga.

“This happens every year [teams coming for their players], to everyone, to all the managers and sporting directors, every summer there’s movement. ..Merino and Le Normand? There are no two players like them,” said Alguacil.

“And I won’t even tell you [about] if Zubimendi leaves or not last minute….

“They are all unreal players. …due to the things that they’ve done with us, Le Normand has left, Arsenal want Merino and Liverpool was willing to pay Zubimendi’s clause. But we can’t find excuses every time there’s no Merino and Le Normand.”

And while Liverpool await to see if the transfer can be resurrected, Slot is adamant he does not necesssarily need new additions.

“We have many good players but, like I said, if we can find another one we’ll not hesitate to do so. But we have already many,” the head coach explained after the Ipswich win.

That view is also shared by Reds full-back Andy Robertson.

“I think we have an unbelievably strong squad,” said Robertson. “You look at the bench today and even the lads who maybe didn’t travel, we have a fantastic squad and the quality was shown a lot in the second half today.

“Certain positions are spoken about and things like that but I thought people were really good and stepped up to the plate. We have a lot of quality in every position and if that is the squad that we go forward with then I believe that is good enough to compete in the competitions we want to compete in.

“Everyone wants new signings – fans want new signings, people want new faces around the building – but I think the squad we have got just now is incredibly strong and if we don’t make any signings, we’re in a good shape to crack on for the rest of the season.”