Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool rocked by brutal demand, as top Reds ace given £51m price tag

Real Sociedad are ramping up the pressure on Martin Zubimendi as Liverpool try to snare him, while the Reds they will sell a forward if a €60million (£51.3m) bid comes in.

Zubimendi is Liverpool’s top target to improve the defensive midfield position, with new head coach Arne Slot identifying the area as one that needs bolstering. Zubimendi has previously been linked with other Premier League giants such as Arsenal and Manchester United, but it is now Liverpool who are in the best position to bring him to England.

The Spain international is understood to be keen on a switch to Anfield as he looks to finally take the next step in his career by moving away from his boyhood club.

Liverpool are more than happy to pay Zubimendi’s release clause, which stands at £51.3m, viewing this figure as great value for money.

It is taking time for Liverpool to finalise the deal, however, as Sociedad are still trying to convince their player to stay put.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Zubimendi by proposing a more lucrative contract. Sociedad, though, are pushing to keep either the 25-year-old or Arsenal target – and midfield team-mate – Mikel Merino.

Trusted Liverpool reporter Paul Joyce has now provided an update on the situation. He states that Sociedad are ‘increasing pressure’ on Zubimendi to stay by telling him he must activate his exit clause himself, should he decide to join Slot at Liverpool.

Sociedad are playing on Zubimendi’s emotions, as they know how hard it will be for the Euro 2024 winner to leave the side he has so far spent his whole career at.

Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool under threat

Sociedad’s ultimatum has ‘put more stress’ on the player, which makes him less likely to finalise personal terms with Liverpool.

Liverpool still feel they are in a good position to land Zubimendi, but the transfer saga is at risk of becoming a bit messy as Sociedad increase their tricky tactics.

Meanwhile, The Athletic report that Liverpool will sell winger Luis Diaz, should an offer worth £51.3m arrive for him this summer.

Diaz has been tipped to join Barcelona in recent months, with the player’s camp understood to be keen on securing him a big move to Spain. Other potential suitors include Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

On Saturday, the speculation surrounding Diaz’s future appeared to be ending as Barca instead captured Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.

But it is not out of the question that Diaz will depart Anfield during the current transfer window as Liverpool are ready to consider suitable offers for him.

Liverpool fans will be gutted to see the Colombian leave as he is one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League. Although, Diaz’s efficiency in front of goal has been questioned as he does have a tendency to miss big chances.

Selling Diaz for £51.3m would see Liverpool make a profit on the wide man as they originally paid Porto £37.5m for him, plus £12.5m in potential add-ons.

