Liverpool will be granted an open door to push through a January move for Martin Zubimendi after all, with strong new reports in Spain claiming the midfielder is regretting his decision to snub a summer move to Anfield for two reasons.

The Reds had hoped to make the Euro 2024 winner their first major signing of the Arne Slot era, having agreed to pay the €60m (£50.5m, $66.9m) release clause in his contract and having agreed on personal terms over his signing that would have seen Liverpool treble his Real Sociedad wages.

However, with the player having been scheduled to arrive on Merseyside for medical checks, Zubimendi’s agent contacted sporting director Richard Hughes to confirm the player had had second thoughts and would no longer be making the move.

While the decision came as a bitter pill for Hughes to take, the Reds decided against signing an alternative, with Hughes deciding instead to play the longer analytical route before pushing through alternative options.

However, it now seems the door towards Zubimendi’s signing has swung sensationally back open with Estadio Deportivo revealing the player is now ready to ‘back-track’ on the decision to reject the move to Anfield.

They claim that, with Sociedad failing to replace departed stars Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino, and having got off to a poor start in LaLiga, where they find themselves 16th after six games, the player has now made clear he ‘regrets’ rejecting the Reds and ‘wants the Reds to launch a move to sign him again in January’.

Secondly, it’s also emerged that Sociedad are yet to offer him a new deal that was suggested they would do upon rejecting the move to Anfield, with the star remaining on the same deal – which according to Capology is worth €3m a year, or just under £50,000 a week – that he signed back in October 2022.

Liverpool are ready to rekindle Zubimendi deal – sources

At the time, it was revealed that Zubimendi’s fondness for life in San Sebastian – where he is a keen hiker and is often found in the hills above San Sebastian in his spare time – was the key factor behind his decision to reject the Reds.

However, their struggles so far this season have seemingly led to a rapid U-turn from the player, who now is ready to task his agent with resurrecting the deal.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Liverpool are ready to try again to sign the player, with our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan confirming the rekindling of a move to Anfield definitely has legs.

That stance has also previously been backed up by journalist David Ornstein, who stated the Reds did the right thing by not signing an alternative.

“They decided that they would only do something that could certainly add to the squad,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast.

“They targeted Martin Zubimendi and got far in the deal, but ultimately he decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

“But no panic, don’t suddenly knee-jerk to an alternative that might not be quite right for you. Perhaps, go with your internal, existing options until the right opportunity arises.”

Liverpool have often played the patient game over transfers as they did when signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018, having seen multiple approaches for his services knocked back the previous summer.

“Maybe that will be Zubimendi in the future in the way that Virgil van Dijk was after they missed out on him when he was at Southampton one summer and then they signed him in January or maybe it’ll be someone else entirely, or nobody at all as Ryan Gravenberch takes to the role with aplomb. Let’s see,” Ornstein added.

Liverpool target move for Dutch playmaker as Salah fears arise

Elsewhere today, Liverpool are also being linked with a move for Dutch playmaker Xavi Simons amid claims PSG are open to his sale in summer 2025 and with the star having what has been described as a ‘good connection’ with boss Arne Slot.

That revelation has emerged from Bild journalist Yvonne Gabriel, who claims a move could be on the cards if PSG receive a sizeable fee.

“PSG would like to sell him next year, but Xavi sees himself at an even bigger club.

“His price tag, which is already rumored to be over €80m (£67.4m, $89.4m), is utopian for Leipzig. With sums like that, however, the Premier League naturally comes into play, Xavi’s dream destination, as they say.”

While a double deal for Simons and Zubimendi could be on the cards for the Reds, the club may have to brace themselves for the potential departure of Mo Salah after sources indicated to TEAMtalk that Liverpool do now fear he will actually leave.

Salah’s deal expires in the summer and while talks over an extension had seen some optimism that an agreement would be reached, TEAMtalk understands that fears are growing that he will indeed depart.

How does Zubimendi compare to Gravenberch?

With Zubimendi deciding against a move to Anfield, Ryan Gravenberch has excelled playing alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, earning the UEFA Man of the Match award in Tuesday’s clash at the San Siro, as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners in their Champions League opener.

But how do the two men compare so far this season?

The two players match almost identically when it comes to pass competition rates, both just shy of 90%, with Gravenberch leading the way when it comes to midfield interceptions (averaging 2.9 per 90 vs 0.8) and tackles (2 vs 1.5).

Zubimendi does have a goal to his name this season, but with Gravenberch tending to operate slightly deeper than he did last season, most of his good work has come breaking up play.

Indeed, it would take some shifting to remove the Dutchman from the side this season, given the way he has played, though Slot will understand the need to have strength in depth and competition for places all over the park.