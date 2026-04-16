Liverpool are ready to take a brutal approach to their 2025/26 failings by offloading up to nine players this summer as FSG looks to clear the decks for another rebuild at Anfield and freshen up manager Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds crashed out of the Champions League this week after suffering a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain – the second successive season they have bowed out of the competition to Luis Enrique’s side. But for Liverpool, who went on to win the Premier League title at a canter last season, the result is far more impactful this time around, given it ensures the Merseysiders will finish the season without a trophy to their name.

For a side that spent a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players last summer, the club’s overlords, FSG, have good reason to feel disappointed by this season’s return.

However, there have been mitigating circumstances for their struggles, with several of those new players failing to hit the ground running and with the likes of both Alexander Isak and now, Hugo Ekitike, having suffered injuries.

And while Slot has conceded that the club’s leading lights, synonymous with their success down the years, are ‘coming towards the end of the cycle’, another big rebuild now looks on the cards at Anfield.

However, the Reds manager has also indicated there will be a need for the club to ‘sell before they can buy’ and, to put those wheels in motion, The Telegraph now report that FSG are ready to brutally sanction the departures of nine first-team stars to free up space for new additions.

Two of those departures – Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson – have already been confirmed.

But alongside them, their Merseyside football reporter, Dominic King, claims seven more stars will be shown the door.

He claims the club’s owners will take a ruthless approach to generate additional transfer funds and will look to offload homegrown hero, Curtis Jones, too.

The England international will have just 12 months remaining on his deal come the summer and, rather than extend his stay, he claims the club will look to offload him for the best price possible.

Tottenham, should they stay up, and Inter Milan have been floated as strong destinations and with an exit described as being mutually beneficial for a star who craves more regular first-team football.

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Liverpool to offload big-name duo to raise further funds

In addition to Jones, the Reds will also look to offload Harvey Elliott, who has endured a disappointing season while on loan with Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side have already made clear they won’t be signing him permanently, meaning the Reds may have to accept a proposal some way less than the £35m package the Villans had initially agreed.

A return to Fulham looks possible, though a move to Leeds United has been excluded by a trusted source.

Another largely anonymous figure in Federico Chiesa will also be allowed to leave. The Italian was Slot’s solitary signing in his first summer at Anfield, but has failed to catch the manager’s eye and, even in Salah’s struggles, has only managed five starts across all competitions this season.

He’ll be joined in being shown the door by two other forgotten figures in Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams, the latter of whom will leave as a free agent.

To generate more funds, it’s reported that FSG will also allow Joe Gomez to depart, with the versatile defender slipping down the order under Slot and set to fall further back with the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet.

Alexis Mac Allister is another high-profile star that it’s claimed FSG are open to listening to offers to.

The Argentine has performed poorly this season and looks like a shadow of the player who first came to Anfield. He has long-standing interest from Real Madrid, and the club could look to cash in on that if a solid offer arrives from the Spanish giants. Contracted to 2028, Liverpool can expect to double their initial £35m investment after his arrival from Brighton in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool given Anthony Gordon hope; a Premier League free agent wanted

Meanwhile, one name who is being strongly tipped to move to Anfield is Anthony Gordon amid claims the Newcastle winger wants to ‘explore his options to leave’ this summer amid interest from the Reds, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

His chances of a move have also been aided by Newcastle’s stance on a potential exit, with the Magpies seemingly resigned to their fate regarding his sale.

Gordon has already made clear his desire to play at Anfield next season.

In other news, Liverpool have been chosen as one of just three clubs that can activate an incredibly modest release clause inserted in the contract of one of the Bundesliga’s best players, and the clause can be activated THIS SUMMER.

However, the Reds have another option in mind, and we understand the Reds are positioning themselves at the front of the queue to sign a Bournemouth star set to become available on a free transfer this summer.

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