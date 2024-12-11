Liverpool have been given fresh concerns that Trent Alexander-Arnold could depart Anfield at the end of the season after a bold new report in the Spanish media claimed Real Madrid had an optimism and ‘belief’ they can sign him – and amid claims Arne Slot is ready to step up his chase for a replacement.

The Reds vice-captain is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position and a player that would strengthen any side the world over. And with his contract on Merseyside expiring at the end of the current campaign, it is little wonder that a number of elite clubs are queuing up to try and secure the 26-year-old Liverpool star’s signature.

While the likes of PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and most recently Manchester City have all been linked with moves, it is understood that Alexander-Arnold will make a straight choice between two clubs: either staying with his hometown club or moving to Spain with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have made no secret of their desire to bring the 33-times capped England man to the Bernabeu, their determination growing stronger in the wake of a serious ACL injury suffered by veteran star Dani Carvajal.

But while it was reported in recent days that Liverpool now had strong hope that Alexander-Arnold would extend his stay, the fact that he is now just 21 days away from being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid is an obvious reason for concern.

Now according to Spanish paper Cadena SER, Real president Florentino Perez is ‘confident’ he can still secure the player’s signature and believe an announcement on a pre-contract agreement for the player to move to Spain will be confirmed before the end of January.

As it stands, they are optimistic that negotiations over a move to the Bernabeu are progressing well.

Sky Sports reporter reveals latest on Alexander-Arnold future

Liverpool continue to negotiate a deal to retain the player, and while our sources have revealed their first offer to him has been rejected, the Reds do remain relaxed over his future.

At the same time, we have also been informed that Real Madrid have been in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ over the player’s signature as they look to persuade his representatives that a move to LaLiga is in the best interests of his career.

Indeed, negotiations over an extension remain tricky. His current package earns the player some £180,000 a week at Anfield making him the third highest-paid player on their books. And while there is some room for a pay-rise, they are also locked in tricky negotiations for both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk at the same time, which could indirectly affect the amount they are willing to give their vice-captain.

Sky Sports News reporter Melissa Reddy revealed earlier this week that, of those three, Liverpool will need the most ‘elbow grease’ to convince Alexander-Arnold to sign up.

“My information has been quite consistent in that talks remain ongoing. They’re positive and respectful. Liverpool want to do right by the players and by the club themselves,” Reddy told Sky Sports News.

“It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay. They’ve made that clear, they’ve verbalised that, and possibly on their side there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement, but the anticipation is that both players will remain at the club.

“The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him, and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or are very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet.

“He’s possibly the one that would take the most elbow grease in Liverpool getting over the line, and also the one who has the biggest alternative option.

“All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from 1 January. The feeling, the sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”

Liverpool decide on No.1 choice to replace Alexander-Arnold

With fears mounting that the player could depart, Liverpool have, quite rightly, been doing their due dilligence on a number of potential options to replace him at right-back were their worst fears to be realised.

And according to a strong report on Tuesday, Reds boss Arne Slot will make a beeline to sign Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement, with the Bayer Leverkusen man seen as the ‘ideal fit’ for his system at Anfield.

The Dutch star played a significant role under Xabi Alonso as Leverkusen stormed to their first ever Bundesliga title last season, while they also won the DFB-Pokal before suffering their only defeat of the campaign in the Europa League final to Atalanta.

However, with a tempting exit clause in his deal, Liverpool will have an ideal chance to prise the Dutch star away should they so choose.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti confirmed to TEAMtalk that Frimpong was one of four right-backs Liverpool were monitoring back on December 3. The others are Amar Dedic (RB Salzburg), Vanderson (Monaco) and Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig).

Elsewhere, Liverpool continue to wait for good news on both Salah and Van Dijk.

And while the towering Dutchman has gone public with his wish to stay, an agreement on a new deal is yet to be ironed and now it has emerged exactly why the 33-year-old has rejected that opening gambit from FSG.

