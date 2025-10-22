Liverpool are considering a blockbuster January approach to Bournemouth for Antoine Semenyo after more details on his exit clause came to light – and what that could mean for Mo Salah, amid concerns over his form, has been revealed.

The Cherries forward has started the season in brilliant form, contributing six goals and three assists from nine games to propel Andoni Iraola’s side into the Premier League’s top four, while suffering only one defeat – at Liverpool on the opening day – in the process.

Having attracted plenty of attention over the summer, Bournemouth managed not only to fend off that interest in the Ghana forward, but also persuade him to commit to a bumper new deal, which ties him to the Vitality Stadium until summer 2030.

However, that contract does, significantly, contain a release clause that allows Semenyo to leave the south coast club if it’s triggered.

Bournemouth, however, are doing their best to keep that trigger point under wraps so as not to alert potential suitors. But amid claims that it is set at around the £75m mark, there is growing speculation that a huge offer could be launched in the winter window to test their resolve.

Tottenham Hotspur have been strongly linked with the 25-year-old forward, though, according to the i Paper, it is Liverpool who look most likely to test the water with a firm January bid.

They claim the Reds are strongly considering a move to ‘push the button’ on a January raid for Semenyo, having held a long-standing interest in the former Bristol City man.

And their move is formed over deep concerns over the form of Salah, who has been a shadow of his former self so far this season.

Two ineffective displays against Chelsea and Manchester United, either side of the international break, have seen calls raised for the Egyptian to be dropped, with one former star insisting the 33-year-old has not been right since signing his new deal at Anfield – and the stats, which we have looked into, certainly back that up.

Salah does have three goals and three assists so far this season, though is now five matches without a goal amid a barren run of form. And with the player due to depart for the African Cup of Nations early next year, the Reds are giving what is described as a serious interest in signing Semenyo to not just fill the void, but to secure themselves a long-term replacement for the player.

Ghana did not qualify for AFCON, so the signing of Semenyo would see him available through the key winter fixtures that Salah, away with Egypt, would be due to miss.

After it was reported earlier this month that Liverpool will consider Salah’s sale before his current deal expires in summer 2027, the prospects of this being Salah’s last season at Anfield are starting to gather pace.

Semenyo release clause details and what sources are saying about transfer

Per the i, Bournemouth are doing their utmost to keep the noise around Semenyo’s future down to a minimum and particularly in light of that exit clause.

Liverpool, though, will feel they have a strong advantage in any potential negotiations, especially owing to the fact that they have a strong relationship with the south coast club and with their sporting director Richard Hughes having already bought Semenyo once, from Bristol City, in a modest £10.5m deal in January 2023.

However, sources have told our reporter, Fraser Fletcher, that the Cherries will do all they can to block a mid-season sale for Semenyo, particularly with Bournemouth having ambitions to secure the club a first-ever place in European football next season.

With the Cherries under no pressure to sell mid-season, and with manager Iraola building a project around his star man, a source told TEAMtalk: “Antoine’s integral to our vision.

“We’re chasing Europe, and he’s not going anywhere easily.”

Fletcher then explains that Semenyo himself is torn.

‘The former Bristol City gem, who once trialled at Crystal Palace, craves the chance to shine on the biggest stages – be it the Champions League or a Premier League title race.

‘His 13-goal haul across all competitions last season was a prelude to his current dominance, but loyalty to Iraola, who has elevated him to new heights, weighs heavily.

‘As January approaches, whispers of a potential move grow louder, with Semenyo’s camp open to exploring options if a top club meets Bournemouth’s steep demands.’

‘However, a move mid-season is unlikely, though the Reds could very well look to make their move by the time summer 2026 rolls around.’

That view is also shared by the Cherries’ managing director, Thiago Pinto, who insists the club were thrilled when Semenyo committed for ‘one more year’ during the summer.

“Antoine has been amazing this season,” Pinto said.

“I think he’s a lovely player, a lovely boy. For us, it was amazing to feel that he would be happy to stay one more season, even if other clubs were around him.

“I think he scored eight or nine goals this season, so we couldn’t be more happy.”

Asked directly about a release clause in Semenyo’s deal, Iraola said last week: “I don’t know anything about the contracts of the players. I don’t know how much they earn and don’t know want to know either.

“The most important thing for me is that he continues playing well. If he does, there will be more noise, but it’s something we take if he’s playing well. My concern is to keep him in the spot where he’s playing well.”

