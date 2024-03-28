‘Massive loss’ – Liverpool tipped to lose megastar to Real Madrid as part of ridiculous four-signing spree

Amid confirmed interest from Real Madrid who already have three huge names set to arrive this summer, one observer fears a Liverpool ace could be arrival number four.

It’s football’s worst kept secret that Kylian Mbappe will become a Real Madrid player this summer. His free agent switch from PSG is yet to be confirmed by the player or either club. However, virtually all corners of the media including the BBC have reported an agreement is already in place.

Mbappe is arguably the world’s best player at present and represents a coup of epic proportions for Real Madrid.

However, the good news doesn’t end there for manager Carlo Ancelotti, with Brazilian wonderkid Endrick also set to arrive.

A deal with Palmeiras was struck back in late-2022 and Endrick will arrive in Europe upon turning 18 this summer.

Endrick is widely regarded as among the best prospects Brazil have produced in recent memory. That is quite the statement given the level of superstar that country has delivered onto the world stage.

Elsewhere, the full-back positions are up for grabs and the Athletic reported Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Alphonso Davies.

Real Madrid hope to pay no more than €50m for the Bayern Munich left-back. Unfortunately for the German giant, Davies is out of contract in 2025 and unless he confounds expectations and signs a new deal, they’ll reluctantly cash in for below market value.

Furthermore, Real Madrid also want a new right-back and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is in their sights.

TAA contract concerns heighten Real Madrid threat

Real Madrid hope to mirror their pursuit of Davies and either sign Alexander-Arnold for a cut-price fee this summer, or wait until 2025 to land the 25-year-old on a free.

The trusted Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Real Madrid’s interest in the player, while the Sun claimed they’ll test the waters with a £75m offer.

As yet, Liverpool have not opened talks with Alexander-Arnold over a new contract. Romano hinted the delay was due to owners FSG restructuring their hierarchy.

But with Michael Edwards re-hired as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football and Richard Hughes replacing Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director, it may not be long before those talks begin.

Nonetheless, one figure within the game – former Chelsea and West Ham defender, Scott Minto – is adamant Liverpool losing Alexander-Arnold would be a “massive loss.”

However, Minto believes Alexander-Arnold following Jude Bellingham’s example and making the ultimate switch to the Bernabeu is possible.

Alexander-Arnold exit disastrous for Liverpool

“I would be very surprised if there are no talks,” said Minto about Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation.

“I believe he only has one year left after this season and you don’t leave top-class players, unless they refuse, so I imagine that’s what is happening. He wants to see what’s happening, especially since Jurgen Klopp says he’s leaving.

“In terms of Trent, he is synonymous with Liverpool, isn’t he?! He is almost the symbol of what Liverpool is. Coming through the ranks.

“From an England point of view, it would be really interesting to see him go out to a team like Real Madrid, just like Jude Bellingham has, but for Liverpool, it would be a massive loss.”

Of course, if Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold iron out a contract extension before the summer window opens, talk of the blockbuster fourth arrival will quickly go away.

Liverpool expert Neil Jones is one figure within the media who believes a new deal at Anfield will be thrashed out.

