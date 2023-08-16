Massive relief for Klopp, with two Liverpool stars ‘not seeking to leave’ despite confirmed contact

Liverpool have learned that they have little to fear when it comes to the Saudi Pro League trying to prise away Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker.

After Al-Ittihad signed Fabinho, Al-Ettifaq bought Jordan Henderson and Al-Ahli picked up Roberto Firmino, Liverpool have been bracing themselves for further Saudi interest in some of their key players.

On Tuesday, news emerged that Al-Nassr would be interested in Alisson, following on from recent claims that Salah remains in contention for a move to Saudi Arabia too.

However, an update from 90min, Liverpool can breathe a sigh of relief. The former Roma pair are ‘not seeking to leave’ the club at this moment in time, it is claimed.

The report confirms intermediaries have made contact with the representatives of both players to indicate an interest from any of the four Saudi Pro League clubs owned by the Public Investment Fund (Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal).

But neither of their next targets are ‘willing to move to Saudi Arabia at this time’.

Salah signed a contract extension with Liverpool last summer to tie him to the club until 2025, while Alisson remains under a commitment until 2027.

Both of them started Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Chelsea, although Salah was visibly unhappy at being taken off.

Alisson and Salah staying at Liverpool

As one of the most high-profile Arab and Muslim athletes of all time, Salah has been an obvious target for the high-spending Saudi Pro League. However, the 31-year-old still has plenty to offer in the Premier League and his agent has confirmed he is still committed to Liverpool.

His Liverpool career so far has included 186 goals from 306 games. Only four players have ever scored more times for the club.

Alisson, meanwhile, has to go down as one of Liverpool’s best goalkeepers, certainly of the modern era, thanks to the stability he has brought to the department since his 2018 arrival.

And it appears Liverpool can still look forward to having the 30-year-old between the sticks, despite the original claims from Foot Mercato that he would be ‘rather tempted’ by a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia.

By joining Al-Nassr, he would have been able to link up with Sadio Mane, whose move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich last summer never went to plan.

But after a summer of significant change at Anfield, Liverpool can now expect Alisson and Salah to still be at their disposal by the time the transfer window closes.

