Liverpool are reportedly facing the genuine possibility of a massive exodus this summer, with a fresh report claiming that a trio of top stars have ‘decided to leave’ in the next transfer window in a hugely damaging blow to Arne Slot.

The Reds are closing in on the Premier League title under the Dutchman, in what will still be a remarkable first season for Slot since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield – despite the disappointment of crashing out of the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle over the space of just six days.

The Merseysiders are currently 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the table with nine matches remaining but appear to be running out of steam at the business end of the season.

Indeed, last week’s double blow has raised major alarm bells ahead of the summer transfer window as the futures of a number of top stars remain in doubt, while upgrades are also required in particular areas of Slot’s team.

TT can reveal that Liverpool are closing in on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to replace Andy Robertson, with Fraser Fletcher revealing that the Cherries star will hold talks with agents this week to discuss his future.

Slot is also looking for a significant upgrade in the No.9 position, with both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota tipped to move on, but it’s the future of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk that continues to headline matters at Anfield.

The influential trio will all be out of contract this summer and Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that all three have already decided to move on, which backs up Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s verdict on how the summer will play out.

They state that Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk have all ‘decided to leave the club at the end of the season’ and that ‘the lack of confidence that the team can fight for all the titles again in the short term has been a determining factor in their decision not to renew their contracts’.

Fichajes adds that there is a feeling that the project under Slot ‘has lost momentum’ and has ‘led these key players to seek new challenges in their careers’.

Alexander-Arnold’s future is already seemingly decided as Real Madrid continue to chase the England man, while both Salah and Van Dijk are exploring interest in Europe and also continue to have strong interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Van Dijk accused of dishonesty over Liverpool stay

Meanwhile, controversial pundit Simon Jordan has torn into Van Dijk’s apparent whiter-than-white image, suggesting he is not being as honest as he can be over his Anfield future and having previously indicated his willingness to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Crystal Palace chairman claimed the Dutch defender is not exactly a “role model” when it comes to transfer negotiations, pointing out how the player was in secret talks over a move to Liverpool from previous club Southampton before news eventually became official.

Jordan then added that he would not necessarily take Van Dijk’s words at face value, adding that he is a “33-year-old man, not a child, not a 17-year-old graduate coming out of an academy”.

Host Jim White then asked Martin Keown if he believed Van Dijk when he stated he has “genuinely” no idea over whether he will stay or not.

“You have to believe that because he’s not completely certain. Jim, what happens is, as you get the other side of January [transfer window], the door opens, and all sorts of offers come through,” Keown replied.

“They turn your head, they turn your head. And that’s probably where we are right now with these Liverpool players.”

