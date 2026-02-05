Liverpool in ‘formal discussions’ for ‘explosive’ all-round ‘modern attacker’ in £50m deal

Liverpool are trying to sign Mateus Mane from Wolves in the summer of 2026, according to a report, but manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are facing competition from Manchester United.

The defending Premier League champions have a very strong attacking unit, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike all fearsome players when fit and on form. However, like all elite clubs, Liverpool are always on the hunt for more quality players, and with Salah not getting any younger, manager Slot and sporting director Hughes are aware that they will need to sign a winger for the long term.

Mateus Mane is not exactly an out-and-out winger, but the 18-year-old Wolves star is a versatile forward who can operate in a number of roles.

The English teenager has played as a centre-forward, attacking midfield, central midfield and right wing so far in his career.

Mane has made only 15 appearances for the Wolves first team so far in his career, but his performances in those matches, including two goals and three assists, have drawn interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool have ‘ held formal discussions with Wolves’, and so have Premier League rivals Man Utd.

Wolves are looking for £45-50million (up to €57.7m, $68.1m) for the forward, although the club will have to reduce their asking price in the summer of 2026.

That is because it is very likely that Wolves will get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Why Liverpool want Mateus Mane

Sports Boom has outlined the attributes why Liverpool are keen on Mane.

According to the report, scouts of the Premier League club have been hugely impressed whenever they have seen the Wolves forward in action.

Scouts in general have described Mane ‘as a profile possessing all the essential traits required of a modern attacker’.

The Wolves forward’s ‘explosive pace in tight spaces and his composure when driving the ball toward the opposition goal’ have also caught the eye of representatives who have watched him in action at Molineux Stadium.

Mane is under contract at Wolves until the summer of 2029.

