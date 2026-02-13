Liverpool in talks to sign explosive £50m forward with ‘outrageous’ skills

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers sensation Mateus Mane by inviting his agent to Merseyside to discuss the club’s long-term project, a report has claimed, though there will be competition from at least six other teams.

Mane has been Wolves’ breakout star during what has been a tough season, with the 18-year-old having notched goal contributions against Arsenal, West Ham United and Everton in the Premier League. Mane, who can play as a No 10, right winger or centre-forward, only made his senior Wolves debut last May, but he has quickly built up a brilliant reputation.

He pulled off a great pass in the build up to Wolves’ sixth goal during the FA Cup thrashing of Shrewsbury Town, while his finishes against West Ham and Everton demonstrated composure and a player full of confidence.

As per Liverpool outlet DaveOCKOP, the teenager’s agents are gauging interest from top Premier League clubs, and this has seen them travel to meet Reds officials.

The report claims Mane’s representatives were recently seen at Liverpool’s AXA training ground.

While the meeting was ‘not necessarily transfer talks’, Mane’s agents wanted to ‘get an understanding of Liverpool’s situation amid a potential transfer’ – possibly setting up further talks in the future.

This is not the first time Liverpool have been mentioned as holding talks for the England youth international. It was claimed on February 5 that ‘formal discussions’ are underway over a potential switch to Anfield, with Wolves valuing their starlet at £45-50million.

Liverpool involved in busy transfer chase

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has also provided information on Mane’s future, confirming on January 8 that Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring his progress.

But they are not alone, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton all scouting Mane, too.

Wolves quickly shut down any talk of the playmaker leaving in January. However, that stance will soften if their relegation to the Championship is confirmed.

While Mane is clearly still a raw talent, he could end up being a fantastic top-flight player if he moves to Liverpool. Sky Sports have praised the youngster for his ‘outrageous’ skills, ‘fearless’ style and ‘astonishing impact’ this season.

