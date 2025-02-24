Liverpool are showing interest in signing Matheus Cunha, with a trusted journalist claiming that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will have to cough up a lot of cash as Reds manager Arne Slot’s praise for the Wolves forward comes to light.

Cunha has emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League this season and has been superb for Wolves. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals and given four assists in 27 matches in all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign and is the single biggest hope for the Molineux Stadium faithful in regards to escaping the dreaded drop to the Championship.

The Brazil international has been earning rave reviews for his performances for Wolves this season, with former Manchester City defender and BBC Sport pundit Micah Richards describing him as a player whose “football IQ is absolutely sensational” and who is “always scanning where he needs to be and always plays the right pass”.

Cunha was the subject of strong interest in the January transfer window, with Arsenal and Aston Villa among the clubs linked with him, but he eventually decided to stay and sign a new contract with a release clause of £62million.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now reported that Liverpool are showing interest in Cunha with a view to a summer move.

The reporter has revealed that the Premier League leaders like Cunha, who is one of many forwards on the Merseyside club’s radar.

The trusted journalist has claimed that Liverpool owners FSG will have to cough up a lot of money to get a deal done for Cunha.

Bailey told RousingTheKop: “He’s clearly one they’re aware of, they like him. He’s had a fantastic season and he’ll certainly be in contention but he won’t be cheap.

“He’s certainly on Liverpool’s radar, though, as with a few others.”

What Arne Slot said about Matheus Cunha

Liverpool manager Slot saw first-hand how dangerous Cunha could be when he scored against the Reds at Anfield on February 16.

The forward found the back of the net midway through the second half, as Liverpool registered a narrow 2-1 win in the Premier League game.

Speaking in the build-up to the match, Slot spoke highly of the Wolves forward and said that he is good enough to play for a top-five club in the Premier League.

Slot said: “Matheus Cunha is a quality player and he has the quality to play for one of the top five teams in England.

“If you go to the Dutch league and look at the team in 17th place, there is no player who could play for Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord”.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold announcement, Salah contract

Real Madrid have reportedly tied up a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A Spanish report has claimed that Madrid will sign the Liverpool right-back on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Los Blancos do not plan to make an official announcement during the season out of respect for Liverpool, but the defending Spanish and European champions do hope that the Reds allow him to play for them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Crystal Palace are reportedly planning to sign Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Doak, 19, is on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool at the moment, while Koumas, also 19 years of age, is playing for Stoke City on loan from the Merseyside club.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Mohamed Salah is close to agreeing a new contract with Liverpool.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2025.

However, Liverpool have worked tirelessly to convince the Egyptian forward to stay at Anfield, and it looks as though the Merseyside club will agree to a deal.

