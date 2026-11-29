Jeremie Frimpong was given 4/10 ratings across the board by the media for his performance for Liverpool against Everton, and that was not even the worst in the Reds’ side.

Ronald Araujo has frequented the right-back spot at Liverpool this season. The loan player from Barcelona has made the spot his own, despite naturally being a centre-back.

But given he was under the weather on Sunday, Frimpong returned for just his third Premier League start of the season, after the first two games of the campaign.

The Dutchman scored an own goal in the 24th minute of the 1-1 draw, and the media were not on his side.

Liverpool Echo rated him 4/10, stating: ‘Made two errors before having a significant touch of the ball, weak when scoring into his own net and troubled regularly by Grealish. Marginal improvement second half. Subbed.’

Another 4/10, from TNT Sports, who wrote: ‘Failed to impress on his return for the side and conceded a baffling own goal. He was unlucky not to get an assist to his name after a fine cross to Isak.’

BBC Sport (4/10) said: ‘His first Premier League start since August as Ronald Araujo was battling with a fever. Won’t want to watch his own goal back but was unlucky not to get an assist when he gave a superb ball to Isak. A game to forget. 4.’

And GOAL, (4/10) wrote: ‘A difficult outing for the wing-back, whose primary contribution was the unfortunate own goal in the 25th minute that gifted Everton their equaliser.

‘While he provided his usual thrust in the attacking third, his defensive positioning was occasionally suspect, and the psychological weight of the own goal seemed to affect his composure in the final third. He was eventually replaced by Ronald Araujo in the 74th minute after failing to recover his early rhythm.’

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Bradley Barcola rated poorly

The blushes of Frimpong were saved by some of the aforementioned outlets, given Liverpool wide man Bradley Barcola was rated lower than him by one.

The Frenchman’s ratings between outlets spanned from three to six.

Liverpool Echo gave him a 5/10, writing: ‘Poor touch wasted one counter-attack, gave away free-kick for equaliser and lacked any end product before break. Shifted to right wing second half but no improvement. Subbed.’

TNT Sports gave him just a 3/10, saying: ‘It was a derby to forget for Liverpool’s big summer signing. Poor touch and even worse decision-making. A wild shot in the second half went out for a throw-in and that summed up his afternoon.’

BBC Sport opted for a 5/10, stating: ‘Did nowhere near enough and a forgettable afternoon for the £123m man was summed up by a wayward effort that went out for a throw-in. 5’

GOAL gave him a 6/10, saying: ‘Provided pace and width but lacked the necessary end product to truly hurt Everton. He was involved in several promising transitions that ultimately fizzled out. Like Frimpong, he was part of the double change in the 74th minute, making way for Victor Munoz.’