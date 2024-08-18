Will Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have long-term futures in the Arne Slot era?

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez faces the risk of being starved of starting opportunities under new head coach Arne Slot, a former Red has claimed – while another exit-linked forward has been told which one factor should determine his future.

Slot oversaw a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in his first Premier League match in charge of Liverpool on Saturday. The goalscorers were Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, who both started up front along with Luis Diaz.

It meant a bench role for Nunez, who didn’t even get on as a substitute. After costing £64m plus add-ons two years ago, the Uruguay international has struggled for consistency at Anfield.

And although his goals-to-games record for the club is about one-in-three, Nunez might be fearing for his future if Jota keeps giving Slot a reason to prefer him.

That’s the opinion of former Liverpool player Steve Nicol, who observed how Nunez ‘disappeared from the team’ towards the end of Jurgen Klopp’s reign and could become unhappy under Slot.

Nicol told ESPN: “Not good for Darwin Nunez. Not good that Jota scores. If you’re Darwin Nunez you’re now wondering how you get a start.

“If Jota keeps scoring goals then Nunez will not start. It’s beginning to feel like he’s not happy sitting on the bench.

“It’s sort of a carry-on from last year, where he pretty much disappeared from the team. It smells a little bit like that.”

Similarly, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch – who himself had to spend some time on the Anfield bench back in the day – has pointed to Jota being the preferred option as things stand.

Crouch said: “Obviously Nunez won’t be happy. He’s been on the bench today.

“I know what that’s like being in a Liverpool team and someone is coming on ahead of you.

“I think [Cody] Gakpo came on ahead of him. He will be disappointed but looks like Jota’s got the shirt at the moment.”

Liverpool forward’s future assessed

It’s not just the players being left out who have been linked with a departure from Liverpool, either.

Salah’s future remains a big topic since he is in the final year of his contract, but there has also been plenty of speculation about the winger who started on the opposite side, Diaz.

The Colombia international has been linked with a move to Barcelona, or even Manchester City, despite Slot since stating that he expects him to be an impactful player in the new Liverpool era.

If Diaz has his head turned, though, Liverpool may be faced with a difficult decision on his future.

In terms of what destinations appeal to Diaz, the 27-year-old has been advised by compatriot – and former Newcastle United forward – Faustino Asprilla to let money dictate where he goes.

Asprilla told Gol Caracol: “If the difference is not much, I would stay at Liverpool.

“But if the difference in money is big, which in the end is what counts, then you always have to look for your own well-being – both in terms of football and finances.

“I think Luis Diaz is already settled in Liverpool, they already know him, he has been there for two years, playing well.”

Diaz’s next appearance for Liverpool will be his 100th. He has scored 24 goals for the club so far and remains under contract until 2027.

Nunez’s terms, meanwhile, last until 2028.

