Paul Merson has sung the praises of Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai, calling him an ‘outstanding’ player who has only gotten better under Arne Slot this season.

Szoboszlai arrived in England in July 2023 when Liverpool paid RB Leipzig £60million to sign him on a five-year contract. The energetic midfielder went on to play 45 times for Liverpool during his first season on Merseyside, chipping in with seven goals and four assists.

Szoboszlai did make an impact during his first year at Liverpool, but it is clear that Slot is getting more out of the Hungary ace than his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Szoboszlai has managed seven goals and six assists in 36 games for Liverpool this term, but it is not all about his stats.

He has shone in a more advanced midfield role in recent months, driving Liverpool’s press and helping to free up space for other stars such as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo with his runs.

During an appearance on Sky Sports News, former Arsenal and England star Merson heaped praise on Szoboszlai for his selfless nature and his development under Slot.

“Yeah, I thought he was outstanding last season, probably one of the best signings of the season,” Merson said (via Liverpool.com). “I thought he started well, probably caught up with him towards the end of the season.

“This season, this lad, he works hard. He runs off the ball. It’s an art, running off the ball. People want to work when they’ve got the ball at their feet; people really don’t want to work when they haven’t got the ball at their feet.

Dominik Szoboszlai a ‘precise’ runner – Paul Merson

“He will make runs for the team and look at the distances he covers but he’s not one of them who just runs anywhere. He’s very precise in when he makes his runs and he gets himself into good positions. I think he’s a top player, I really do.

“But some people run and around and they don’t really affect the game. He affects the game, whether it be a run taking players away for [Mohamed] Salah to get the ball… he’s a top, top player, top-drawer player.”

It was not guaranteed that the 24-year-old would shine under Slot. The coach challenged Szoboszlai to score more goals early in the campaign.

While Szoboszlai is not one of Liverpool’s top scorers this season, he is starting to get more and more involved in the final third and has found the back of the net in Liverpool’s last two league outings, both of which have ended in victory.

Szoboszlai’s finishing is improving, and when this is added to his unbelievable engine, the player has the potential to become a hero at Liverpool.

Liverpool transfers: Left-back boost; Slot greenlights exit

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly identified Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as their new top target for the left-back position.

TBR claim that Robinson is ‘keen’ on a Liverpool transfer, setting up a potential summer deal.

While Robinson could arrive at Anfield later this year, Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez are among the players expected to leave.

Slot will allow Kelleher to move on so he can become a regular starter elsewhere, while Fabrizio Romano has suggested Nunez is in the latter stages of his Liverpool career.

