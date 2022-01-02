Micah Richards has urged Liverpool to resolve Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations or risk potentially losing him to another European giant.

The Egypt forward’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023. However, concerns over his long-term Anfield future have not stopped Salah having a stellar season so far, with the 29-year-old notching 22 goals and adding nine assists in 25 games in all competitions for the Reds.

However, Richards believes the Reds forward can get even better in 2022 – prompting Liverpool to get a new deal done asap,

“I want Liverpool to finalise a new contract for him and I want him to stay in the Premier League for many more years,” the former Manchester City defender wrote in the Daily Mail.

“He is getting to the level now where we are talking about him being in the Premier League’s Hall of Fame, someone who could be in the all-time team.

“What a player he has become. He is so dangerous that in some matches you don’t see him for 80 minutes but then he will pop up with a goal or an assist. It’s not luck that happens.

“He’s at Cristiano Ronaldo levels now, the one-time winger who has redefined himself to become an ultimate scorer.

Salah can get even better

“If 2021 was spectacular for Salah, 2022 can be even more so. He looks a certainty at this stage to win the PFA Player of the Year but if Liverpool were to win the Champions League, he will also have an outstanding chance of lifting the Ballon d’Or.”

Liverpool shortlist Bukayo Saka as a summer target Reports suggest Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka would be willing to move to Liverpool, if the chance arose.

While the Premier League title race is getting away from Liverpool, Salah still has a chance of Champions League glory. The Reds became the first English team ever to win one of their group games in qualifying for the last 16.

The attacker scored seven goals in six group games and is already an early frontrunner for the 2022 Ballon d’OR.

From Van Dijk to Joelinton: Rating every Prem club’s record signing

Liverpool join Man Utd in race for Leeds star

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Liverpool have begun to monitor the situation of Leeds’ homegrown talent Charlie Cresswell following his rise this season, according to a report.

The Whites have a number of exciting youngsters on their books, both homegrown and signed from elsewhere. Indeed, ex-Chelsea starlet Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood, formerly of Arsenal, have both come from elsewhere.

However, Cresswell is one Leeds talent who has risen through the ranks at the West Yorkshire club.

He made one of his first Leeds appearances in the Carabao Cup last season as Marcelo Bielsa’s men lost to Hull on penalties. Meanwhile, he made the bench for seven Premier League matches.

This season, however, the centre-back made his top-flight debut in a dramatic 2-1 defeat to West Ham in September.

Overall, he has made four Premier League appearances following three cameos elsewhere this campaign.

As such, The Sun reports that Man Utd and Liverpool are among a host of top clubs showing interest in Cresswell.

United and Liverpool, especially, are reportedly ‘huge fans’ of the 19-year-old after watching his Premier League debut against the Hammers.

While Cresswell is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2025, the newspaper adds that the Whites could struggle to keep hold of him.

The club are not yet fully clear of a relegation battle and if they do go down, Leeds could opt to cash in.

READ MORE: Klopp shares ‘funny story’ of ‘video’ made for Liverpool star in spotlight for wrong reasons