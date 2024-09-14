Michael Edwards is taking a hands-on approach to Liverpool's search for a new midfielder

Liverpool are already formulating plans for the January transfer window and a report claims transfer guru Michael Edwards has personally intervened in the club’s hunt for a new midfielder.

Edwards built a well-earned reputation as a masterful navigator of the transfer market during his first spell with Liverpool.

After a brief period away, Edwards was re-hired by the Reds earlier in 2024, though did not assume the sporting director role he previously held.

That went to Richard Hughes, with Edwards installed as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football.

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Edwards has taken a hands-on approach to Liverpool’s quest for a new midfielder.

Their headline read: ‘Michael Edwards working on new Liverpool midfield signing’, with the report clarifying exactly what that meant.

Edwards is understood to be ‘spearheading the club’s search for a new number six’ on the back of failing to sign Martin Zubimendi over the summer.

Plans are already being put in place for the January window and the suggestion is Liverpool are willing to sanction a major mid-season move if the right player is available.

Several as yet unnamed options are being monitored, with the report claiming there is a sense Liverpool are lacking in viable central midfield options for new boss Arne Slot.

Zubimendi might not get rumoured new contract

Among the biggest reasons Zubimendi’s transfer to Anfield fell through was Real Sociedad’s successful charm offensive.

The Spanish side convinced Zubimendi to stay, with reports at the time speculating Zubimendi would be rewarded with a new and improved contract if rebuffing Liverpool’s advances.

But fast forward to the present day and news of Real Sociedad serving up a new deal is thin on the ground.

And in an interview with Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has insisted the player’s decision to stay was all on him and that there were no conditions over a new deal attached to it.

In other words, the club are attempting to distance themselves from the idea of giving Zubimendi a pay rise.

“There have been no conversations with Zubimendi to renew his contract,” Aperribay stated.

“There has not been now and there has not been before. He did not put any conditions on us.

“He understood the moment and knew that it was a market in which some players were already going to leave, and he understood that it was time to stay at Real Sociedad.

“He has not put a renewal as a condition nor have we talked about it. The conversation with Martín was short and quick.”

Liverpool contract news / Matip return / Slot on Kelleher

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah’s agent, Ramy Abass Issa, has delivered a brutal 41-word response on the subject of whether his client will or won’t sign a new contract at Anfield.

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has also shed light on what the future holds for the Egyptian.

Another former Reds player – Joel Matip – is closing in on a return to the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk has strongly hinted he hopes to re-sign with the Reds, while Slot has responded to Caoimhin Kelleher’s exit plea.

Do Liverpool need a No 6?

Ryan Gravenberch has been the main beneficiary of Liverpool’s failure to sign Zubimendi. The Dutchman has started all four Premier League matches this season alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

However, if either of that pair pick up an injury, Slot lacks a top tier alternative.

Wataru Endo excels at the defensive aspect of central midfield play, though falls short from a technical and ball-playing standpoint.

Curtis Jones gets a bad rap among sections of the Liverpool fanbase and has often been criticised for his inability to make quick decisions on the ball. In Slot’s engine room where possessions comes thick and fast, Jones could be a liability.

Dropping Dominik Szoboszlai into a deeper role is an option and the Hungarian was briefly trialled further back in pre-season. However, Szoboszlai has played some of his best football since joining Liverpool in the No 10 role.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an option and was moved into midfield in the second half of Liverpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The viability of that change hinges on Conor Bradley performing to a high level in the right-back position vacated by Alexander-Arnold.

Tyler Morton also remains on the books after failing to secure a move away over the summer. Morton thrived during a loan spell with Championship side Hull City last term.

In summary, Liverpool don’t necessary NEED a new No 6, but if they’re to win big trophies and challenge on four fronts, a readymade option would certainly help.

