Michael Edwards’ future as CEO of football at Liverpool has been called into serious doubt after FSG’s decision to back away from major plans at Anfield – and he could even beat under-fire Reds manager Arne Slot out of the exit, per a journalist.

Liverpool put their new management team in place in the spring of 2024 once it was announced that Jurgen Klopp would be walking away from his iconic, nearly nine-year stint as manager. And with Slot appointed as his successor, their football structure was completed by the arrival of Richard Hughes as sporting director and Edwards, returning to Anfield after a two-year hiatus, as CEO of football.

But Edwards’ involvement in the day-to-day running of Liverpool footballing matters has been virtually non-existent, with the 46-year-old instead taking more of a role in the business side of things and being drafted in to help formulate FSG’s plans for multi-club ownership that has served the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City so well.

However, with FSG recently abandoning that plan to ensure all their energies this side of the Atlantic are put purely and simply into Liverpool FC, Edwards’ future at Anfield has now been called into doubt.

And according to respected journalist David Lynch, who has a strong connection with Liverpool, it would come as no surprise were Edwards to now leave his role.

“Personally, I’d be quite surprised if Michael Edwards sticks around much longer, to be honest,” Lynch told Anfield Index.

“We have to take him at his word that that was the driving force behind him coming to this role; it now no longer exists, and there is no wider football project now at FSG, it is now basically everything into Liverpool and go from there.

“I can’t really see why Michael Edwards would stick around now, which I don’t think is bad news for Liverpool, by the way, because on a day-to-day basis, he has very little input into Liverpool now.

“His project was aimed at widening things out a little bit. How many of the other staff who are tied directly to FSG will stick around in their roles will be interesting to see.”

While Edwards’ future has been called into question, and that he could leave Anfield before Slot, the Reds manager has also seen his odds on leaving the club take a dramatic tumble…

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Arne Slot sack odds tumble at Liverpool

With Liverpool having lost 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday, the Reds have now lost 10 times in the Premier League this season for the first time in a decade. That form not only leaves the club’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next year clinging by a thread, but also with significant doubts over the future of Slot himself.

As a result of their downturn in form, reports this week have been raised about the possibility of Slot leaving his role before the end of the season and with Xabi Alonso seemingly on standby to step into his shoes earlier than previously reported.

In response to that, odds have shortened on Alonso becoming Liverpool’s next manager to just 6/4, while Julian Nagelsmann is second favourite to become the next Reds boss at 10/1.

On the flipside, Slot has now drifted to 11/10 to still be in charge of the Reds on the first day of next season.

Despite that, TEAMtalk sources are adamant that nothing will happen at Anfield before the end of the current campaign. The club will hold a review into the 2025/26 campaign, assessing all aspects of the campaign and including that of Slot’s future, where a decision will be taken on whether to sack or back the Dutchman.

However, sources are adamant that a change will not happen before then with the club determined to allow the current campaign to play out to see whether Slot can a) secure that top five place that will almost certainly bring UCL football back to Anfield and b) whether he still might help the Reds to more silverware, with the club still alive in both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Sporting director Hughes is also wanted in Saudi Arabia, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Latest Liverpool news: Senegalese star wants Reds move; Romano transfer leak

Meanwhile, a talented Helsingborgs IF defender has namechecked Liverpool as a club he would love to join amid suggestions that a number of big clubs are starting to take note of the 20-year-old Senegalese star.

On the outgoing front, Liverpool are at risk of losing a talented 19-year-old striker this summer, amid news he is yet to sign a new contract, while another teenage sensation could follow him out the exit door and join Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Romano has revealed that one of Real Madrid’s star men could now sign a new contract at the Bernabeu, which will come as a huge blow to Liverpool’s quest to bring the player to Anfield.

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