Liverpool are to bid farewell to Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Adrian this summer

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards is ready to greenlight an incredible triple summer splurge at Anfield that will set the Reds back some £190m – but plans to help finance the move by offloading four of the club’s current stars, including Mo Salah, according to reports.

The Merseysiders are gearing up for the post Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield as the German prepares to ride off into the Majorcan sunset, where he owns a luxury villa, in just under a month’s time. Liverpool have won seven trophies so far in the charismatic German’s near nine-year tensure and would desperately love to add an eighth with Premier League title success this summer.

Which manager will oversee their new era, however, remains a very pertinent question, with another top candidate in Ruben Amorim seemingly fading from the picture on Monday after he held discussions in London over succeeding David Moyes as West Ham manager.

And while TEAMtalk sources claim the Reds are admirers of Brentford boss Thomas Frank, a new report on Tuesday morning has thrown a new Eredivisie coach firmly into the mix.

As well as trying to nail down Klopp’s successor, Liverpool are also very much starting to piece together the identity of their squad for next season too. As always, the opening of the summer transfer window, presents the Reds with a chance to both solidify their group with new signings, as well as move on those who seemingly not longer figure in their plans.

To that end, Liverpool are indeed expected to move along four players this summer, with Edwards refusing to be sentimental over a core of players who have served the club well.

Edwards to show Liverpool quartet, including Mo Salah, the door

First out the door, according to reports, will be long-serving defender Joel Matip, who falls out of contract this summer after eight seasons on Merseyside.

Currently sidelined by a knee injury, it was initially thought the Reds would give him a short-term deal to aid him with his recovery. However, with Klopp departing, it’s believed Edwards is not showing sentiment and will allow the 32-year-old to leave after 201 appearances during his time at Anfield.

Two other free agents are also set to leave Merseyside too in the form of Thiago Alcantara and goalkeeper Adrian.

Thiago has struggled badly with injuries over the last 12 months, only making one five-minute substitute appearance, in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, on February 4.

With his deal also expiring, a report over the weekend revealed the player has instructed his agent to fix him up with a new club and that a popular destination was now seemingly on the cards.

Third-choice keeper Adrian, now 37, will leave Anfield after 26 appearances over five seasons, though just two in the last three seasons.

The biggest exit of them all, however, could well be Mo Salah amid claims he remains a firm transfer target for Saudi Pro-League side Al Ittihad.

The Egyptian superstar has proved one of Liverpool’s greatest ever attackers, currently sitting third on their all-time top scorers list.

But with a deal expiring in summer 2025, together with the fact that he still would command a huge fee, it’s reported his time at Anfield, like Klopp’s, will also end this summer.

Liverpool transfers: Edwards eyes Sporting trio in €220m triple raid

Cash from Salah’s sale, expected to generate some £100m, together with the money saved from taking his giant £350,000 a week salary off the wage bill, will reportedly be pumped straight back into team strengthening.

And HITC claims that, as a result, the Reds are to lavishly spend some €220m (£190m) on three of Sporting Lisbon’s top stars this summer to help plug the gap left by their summer departees.

First up, it’s claimed Edwards plans to meet the €60m exit clause in Goncalo Inacio’s contract.

Seen as an ideal upgrade for Matip, the 22-year-old would slot into the left centre-back role at Anfield with Virgil van Dijk moving across to the right in a new-look dream partnership. Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrel Quansah would continue to provide back-up.

In midfield, it’s claimed Edwards is also desperate to land Sporting’s Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who has enjoyed a truly excellent season for the Portuguese giants.

Seen as the answer to Liverpool’s No 6 worries at the base of their midfield, the 24-year-old would also command a €60m fee.

And finally, it’s reported Edwards is also prepared to trigger the exit clause to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swede enjoying an absolutely superb season.

Having scored 24 goals in 29 Primeira Liga appearances, the former Coventry man has also attracted the attention of both Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, HITC believes a move to Anfield is most likely with Edwards set to meet the huge €100m release clause in his deal to bring him to Merseyside.

With Salah set to depart, the Liverpool chief knows he needs to add more goals to the Reds attack and powerful No 9 Gyokeres is reportedly seen as the perfect addition to achieve that.

