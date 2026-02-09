Liverpool manager Arne Slot has identified a right-back to add to his squad next season, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals how much the Italian star will cost, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also keen on him.

Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are the two recognised right-backs in the current Liverpool squad, who lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025. Frimpong joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, who turned down multiple offers of a new deal to swap Anfield for Estadio Bernabeu.

Frimpong has had injury problems this season and has been able to make only 19 appearances in a Liverpool shirt.

Bradley, too, has had fitness issues and will not play again this season due to a knee injury, with Sports Boom reporting that Liverpool are not sure if the right-back will be available to feature at the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

Sports Boom has also revealed Liverpool’s desire to sign Michael Kayode from Brentford in the summer of 2026.

The Merseyside club, who are owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are said to be ‘considering a move’ for the Italian right-back.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reported to have been impressed by the 21-year-old, who initially joined Brentford on loan from Fiorentina in January 2025 before the move was made permanent in May.

Slot has reportedly told the Liverpool recruitment team to ‘look for more dynamic options at the right side of defence’.

The Liverpool boss has been impressed with Kayode’s ‘long throws, bustling runs down the flank and incredible work rate’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

How much Liverpool would have to pay for Michael Kayode

While we cannot confirm whether or not Liverpool are planning to bid for Kayode when the transfer window opens in the summer of 2026, we have been told that the Reds could sign a new right-back.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, said on January 19: “Liverpool could look at four or five more significant signings at the end of this season, and that would mean more adaptation time needed for the squad.

“It was a big summer for them in 2025, and it has taken time for their signings to find their feet. It’s still tough for some of them.

“But sources are indicating that they are still very much going into the market for a centre-back, despite deciding not to get involved in a battle with Manchester City to sign Marc Guehi.

“And there are also hints that the Reds will sign another right-back, left-back and a central midfielder.

“They may even sign a new right-sided attacker if Mohamed Salah leaves. It’s pretty alarming when you think about the depth of it, and also there is still the question over Arne Slot.

“He was supposed to sign a new contract before the end of this season. Will they still go ahead with that?”

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 7 about interest from Manchester United in Kayode.

Sources have told us that Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation of the Italy Under-21 international right-back.

We understand that Brentford will want at least £50million (€57.4m, $68.4m) for Kayode, who himself is not pushing for a move away from the London club.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahima Konate deadline, Curtis Jones ‘demands’

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool have given Ibrahima Konate a deadline to accept their latest offer of a new contract.

Graeme Bailey has also revealed the ‘demands’ that Curtis Jones has made of Liverpool to sign a new contract.

And finally, Liverpool are ‘ready to sell’ a winger for a £16million profit in the summer of 2026.