Bayern Munich chiefs are adamant they do not have any fears they could lose prized talent Michael Olise to Liverpool any time soon amid claims the Reds are ready to shatter their transfer record for his signature, though fresh reports have talked up the prospects of a move to Merseyside in the wake of a big Real Madrid update.

The Premier League champions are turning their attentions towards the next phase of their rebuilding under Arne Slot, with the very unenviable task of working out how to one day replace ageing stars Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. While the pair both signed new deals in the summer just gone, keeping them at Anfield until 2027, Liverpool are already working on a list of players who can one day ultimately succeed them in the side.

With one transfer journalist recently claiming Liverpool are in the ‘endgame’ with Salah and that his exit could be sanctioned before his deal expires in 2027, speculation has gathered pace on who the Reds could turn to to fill his very sizeable shoes.

And one name that has become very prominent in recent weeks is France star Olise, who has taken his game to another level since leaving Crystal Palace and joining the Bundesliga giants.

With an impressive 54 G/A (25 scored, 29 assists) from 65 games for Bayern, it’s reported the Reds are ready to shatter their transfer record once again to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield in 2026.

However, while the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele has talked Liverpool’s chances of a blockbuster deal – more on that later – trusted German journalist Christian Falk is adamant Bayern do not fear the loss of the star and actually have room in their budget to launch the perfect counterattack, by offering Olise a new deal.

“Bayern are not worried about Michael Olise’s future amid links from Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City,” Falk told CFBayernInsider.

“Nobody at Bayern Munich can believe that Premier League teams didn’t make a move for Olise last summer. It was just Newcastle, which made it easier for Bayern, as they could say to the Frenchman, ‘Come to Munich, you can win the Champions League here’….”

Lewis Steele thinks Liverpool can sign Olise

On a possible new deal at the Allianz Arena, Falk added: “Now, he has a contract which is long enough that they don’t have to sell next summer – and they won’t sell.

“The big problem for Bayern Munich is that they want to give him a new contract, which is dangerous if Liverpool and Man City are there, and everyone’s interested in this top player.

“He’s currently on €14m [£12.2m] a year [around £234,000 a week] so there’s a bit of space to give him more. Bayern Munich want to get him on a new contract as soon as possible, but with the contract ending in 2029, they have to see if they can keep Michael Olise until then, as interested clubs will pay a big transfer fee for this kind of player.”

Falk certainly knows the Bundesliga inside out and has a reputation for breaking some big news on Bayern Munich down the years.

However, his comments fly straight against what Steele is reporting for the Daily Mail, dropping a big ‘watch this space’ tease over the Reds’ efforts to bring the 10-times capped France star to Anfield.

‘Yes, there is a chance,” Steele wrote for the Mail last week. “Confidential has reported before how Olise, the Bayern Munich forward, is certainly one to watch for next summer – albeit it is nothing more than that at this stage.’

He added: “Olise could definitely be an option in the summer. Watch this space.”

Hopes of a move to Merseyside for Olise have increased in recent days off the back of claims that Real Madrid do not have a concrete interest in his signing, despite previous claims.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey also says Olise is one of three names Liverpool are considering as Salah’s replacement.

“Olise is talking about a new deal at Bayern at the minute, I’m not sure he’s ready to leave in my opinion,” Bailey said recently, before adding: “He’ll be on the agenda of so many teams, just like Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, who have both also been linked with Liverpool.

“They know who’s out there and, clearly, if and when Olise is available, it would be a surprise if they weren’t in the mix for him.”

However, sources have told us that, while Olise is admired and a player Slot would love to work with, it is known that prising away from Bayern next summer looks an extremely tall order.

To that end, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, in fine form this season for the Cherries, is seen as a far more viable option and with the Reds having a secret weapon in potential negotiations.

Bayern Munich chiefs confident of building around star man

At the same time, two Bayern Munich chiefs both delivered interviews last week, underlining their confidence in keeping Olise beyond next summer.

Speaking to Sky Germany’s Sky90 podcast, sporting director Christoph Freund spelt out why they can see Olise enjoying a long and fruitful career with them in the Bundesliga.

“We’re not under any pressure,” Freund stated. “We can imagine him playing for Bayern for the next seven, eight, or nine years.

“Michael has a long-term contract, he proved himself and took steps forward.”

Those comments have also been echoed by Bayern Munich director of sport, Max Eberl, who, told BILD that he sees the former Reading youngster as ‘shaping the future of their team’ and having stressed a wish to tie the player down to a new deal.

“He still has over three and a half years left on his contract,” he said. “He will increasingly become a decisive factor in FC Bayern’s game and shape the future of this team – if it’s up to us; the longer, the better.”

He added: “The signing of Michael Olise was based on a very strong conviction on both sides: We at FC Bayern were convinced that he is precisely the kind of player who will significantly contribute to our success in the coming years. And Michael was convinced of our sporting concept.”

