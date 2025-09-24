Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid trump card to stop Liverpool from signing €115m ‘magician’

Liverpool have suffered a major blow in their quest to sign Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor, with a report revealing the advantage that Real Madrid have over Arne Slot’s side, with the star’s preference also coming to light.

Mo Salah is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2027, and although the Egyptian remains a world-class player, he is 33 and the defending Premier League champions need to start thinking of a long-term replacement.

Michael Olise has been earmarked to take over from Mo Salah, with The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele reporting on September 4 that the Bayern Munich winger is a major target for Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported Real Madrid’s interest in Olise, adding that he would prefer a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to a club in the Premier League for his ‘next move’.

According to Nixon, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Olise, with Defensa Central backing the claim that Pep Guardiola’s side are keen on the former Crystal Palace winger.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted the trump card that Real Madrid have in beating Liverpool and Man City to the signature of Olise, who was described as a “magician” who “can do everything” by his Bayern Munich team-mate Dayot Upamecano earlier this month.

Olise is said to be a ‘good friend’ of Kylian Mbappe, with the duo having a ‘close friendship’ with each other, with both being part of the France national football team.

Mbappe is reported to have already said that he ‘would like to share a dressing room’ at club level with the 23-year-old, who has scored 24 goals and given 26 assists in 62 appearances for Bayern since his move from Palace in 2024.

How much will Michael Olise cost?

Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Under manager Vincent Kompany, the Bavarian giants are determined to win the Bundesliga title for the second season in a row and clinch the Champions League.

Olise is only 23, and Bayern will be aware that they have a genuine gem on their hands.

Bayern are a wealthy club and will not want to sell any of their best players anytime soon, and that includes Olise.

However, every player has his price, and, according to Football Insider journalist, Pete O’Rourke, it is at least £100million (€115m, $135m).

O’Rourke said on the Inside Track podcast on September 13: “It’s more than just Liverpool who will be looking at Michael Olise – his career is just going up and up.

“All top European clubs will be interested in Michael Olise, he’s not going to be easy one to get out of Bayern though.

“He’s under contract at the German club until 2029 and Bayern Munich won’t want to lose him, you’re talking huge money to get him out of there. You’d be looking at £100million for Bayern [to sell him].”

Latest Real Madrid news: Vinicius Junior excites, Ryan Gravenberch blow

Olise is not the only player that Liverpool and Real Madrid are fighting over.

Ryan Gravenberch has also been linked with Madrid, and sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, whether Liverpool would sell him.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has given Liverpool his response after the defending Premier League champions offered him £185,000 per week to turn down a move to Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

The transfer links involving Liverpool and Madrid do not end there, though. Vinicius Junior is said to be ‘open’ to a ‘move’ to the defending Premier League champions from the Spanish giants.

Vinicius Junior was in action for Madrid against Levante in LaLiga on Tuesday, and his performance has been hugely praised in the Spanish media.

