Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all made recent checks on Michael Olise’s situation at Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm, but he has an alternative next destination in mind.

As we revealed at the start of February, there has been no change in the winger’s circumstances – Bayern have zero interest in sanctioning a departure, and the player himself is not agitating for a move.

Olise has been a revelation since his high-profile switch from Crystal Palace to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2024, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dynamic attackers.

This season alone, the 24-year-old France international has racked up an eye-watering 20 assists and 13 goals across all competitions, terrorising defences with his pace, trickery and end product.

We have previously confirmed that Liverpool – who are actively scouting long-term successors to Mohamed Salah – view Olise as a near-perfect fit for their system. But the Reds are under no illusions about his availability, despite lodging fresh enquiries in recent weeks.

Sources tell TEAMtalk that Manchester City, who hold huge admiration for the versatile forward, and big-spending PSG have also sounded out the situation.

Yet all three clubs were swiftly rebuffed, with one source describing any potential deal as a ‘non-starter’ given Olise’s contentment in Bavaria. However, he does dream of heading to one destination in particular in the future, and it’s not good news for his Premier League suitors…

Olise eyeing future LaLiga challenge

TEAMtalk understands that while Olise is settled at Bayern for now, he harbours a long-term ambition to test himself in LaLiga – and both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on his progress.

Olise is contracted with Bayern until 2029, which puts the German giants in a strong position and it would take a mammoth fee to lure him away in the next few years.

For the time being, the Reading academy product remains fully committed to Vincent Kompany’s project in Munich, where he has become a key cog in their pursuit of domestic and European silverware.

“Michael is not reserved. He is very communicative, and he has very good relationships in the dressing room. He’s an important part of this group,” Bayern boss Kompany said of Olise last month.

Olise also looks set to play a leading role for France at this year’s World Cup – something he will be focused on this summer rather than any transfer speculation.

Liverpool, for their part, will almost certainly have to look elsewhere for a Salah successor, with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande also high on their shortlist.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers has been confirmed, though luring him away from the Midlands side will prove difficult.

It would take over £100million for the Reds to sign Rogers, and with other attacking midfielders Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai in their ranks, they face a conundrum.

In other news, Liverpool are still pushing to tie Ibrahima Konate down to a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the season’s end, and they may have received a big boost.

Reports from Spain suggest that long-time suitors Real Madrid are now not convinced by a move for the centre-back, suggesting they’ll look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements, with a superb Tottenham star a potential alternative.

