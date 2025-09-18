While Mohamed Salah was scoring for Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, his potential successor was condemning Chelsea to a defeat, with Pat Nevin hugely impressed with the star that Arne Slot and Richard Hughes want to bring to Anfield.

Liverpool kicked off their 2025/26 Champions League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Salah was among the goalscorers for the defending Premier League champions, finding the back of the net in the sixth minute. It was the Egyptian forward’s third goal in six matches in all competitions this season.

Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025, with his original deal due to run out in the summer of 2025.

The former Chelsea attacker is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but he is 33 now and Reds manager Slot and sporting director Hughes are planning for life after him.

Michael Olise is a player that Liverpool want to sign from Bayern Munich as a long-term successor to Salah.

The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele reported on September 4 that Liverpool ‘want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two’ and have identified Olise as a potential target.

Olise joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 and has been a star at the Bavarian giants, scoring 24 goals and giving 25 assists in 61 appearances and winning the Bundesliga title last season.

The 23-year-old France international featured for Bayern in their 3-1 win against Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin was following the match, and he was hugely impressed with Olise and compared him to former Real Madrid winger Laurie Cunningham.

Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live at half time: “Micheal Olise reminds me of Laurie Cunningham so much.

“He glides across the ground in an almost super human way. His vision is off the scale, his skills are fantastic and he is the reason that Bayern are winning.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Quadruple Liverpool signing all part of Arne Slot’s masterplan to emulate European giants – journalist

Could Liverpool sign Michael Olise from Bayern Munich?

While former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane stole the show for Bayern with two goals, the importance of Olise in the win against Chelsea cannot be underestimated.

It was Olise’s ability to beat Pedro and put in a great cross that forced Chelsea to concede an own goal in the 20th minute.

The winger was a force to be reckoned with in the Bayern attack, with the Chelsea defensive unit scared every time he had the ball at his feet.

Olise is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2029, and there are no signs yet that he is itching to leave the defending Bundesliga champions anytime soon.

Like Liverpool, Bayern are a massive club and are a European powerhouse, and they will not want to sell any of their major assets.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool need to pay over £100million (€115m, $135.5m) for Olise, and even that might not be enough for Bayern.

The key to Liverpool signing Olise will be what the player himself wants to do and what his ambitions are.

Winning the Bundesliga and the Champions League with Bayern this season could convince him that staying in Germany would be best for his career.

Latest Liverpool news: Gem breaks record, Alexander Isak ‘secret’ revealed

The agent of a star has revealed whether he could have joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

A Liverpool gem has broken yet another record, with one of his team-mates saying that he is a “huge asset” for the defending Premier League champions.

Rafael Benitez has revealed what Newcastle United insiders have been telling him about Alexander Isak, who left the Magpies for Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window.

QUIZ: How well do you know Mohamed Salah?