As Mohamed Salah continues to flounder with Liverpool manager Arne Slot urged to make a “big decision” on the Egyptian King, the perfect signing for Fenway Sports Group (FSG) shone yet again at the weekend and demonstrated once more why he would be the perfect successor to the former Chelsea attacker at Anfield.

Liverpool suffered a heavy and embarrassing 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. Mo Salah had yet another underwhelming game on the ring wing for the defending champions and faded as the game wore on.

Mo Salah had just one of his four shots on target against Forest, and while the 33-year-old played three key passes, he was quiet in the second half and failed to have a huge influence on the game.

There is clearly a need for Liverpool to start looking for a long-term successor to Mo Salah, despite the Reds handing him a new two-year contract in April 2025.

Michael Olise would be a dream signing for Liverpool, with The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele reporting way back on September 4 that the Reds would love to bring the Bayern Munich star to Anfield.

Journalist Alan Nixon and Bild reporter Christian Falk subsequently backed that claim, noting that while Bayern do not want to sell Olise, they will not entertain talks for anything less than €100m (£87.2m, $117m).

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that while Liverpool do have interest in Olise, with Bayern reluctant to sell the France international winger, ‘the only way’ that a 2026 transfer could happen is if the former Crystal Palace star ‘was unhappy and pushing for such a move’.

Jones has said that it is not the case, but hope springs eternal, and Liverpool fans will be blown away to learn what Olise did for Bayern over the weekend.

Bayern came from two goals down to beat Freiburg 6-2 at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

While Lennart Karl created yet another history for Bayern amid interest from Arsenal, Olise was the star of the show with two goals and three assists.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net once each in the first half and the second period.

Olise also gave assists for Karl in the 22nd minute, Dayot Upamecano on 55 minutes and Nicolas Jackson in the 78th minute.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said about Olise after the match on the club’s official website: “To win like this after being two goals down isn’t a matter of course. We’re very confident and never get nervous. The team showed that today. Michael Olise was involved in five goals, which is outstanding of course.

Bild journalist Falk gave Olise 10 out of 10 in his Player Ratings and wrote on CFBayernInsider: ‘The French winger could have easily scored his hat-trick.’

While noting that Olise ‘was simply unstoppable’, Falk said that the winger ‘produced arguably his best performance of the season.’

Olise, who started on the right wing for Bayern against Freiburg, has scored nine goals and given 10 assists in 18 matches in all competitions for the defending Bundesliga champions so far this season.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool journalist reveals if FSG are planning to sack Arne Slot whose ‘arrogance is killing’ Reds

Liverpool urged to drop Mo Salah

Salah is an all-time Liverpool great, but that has not stopped Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney from urging Slot to drop him from the starting line-up.

The former Everton forward said on The Wayne Rooney Show: “Salah is not helping them defensively.

“I’m sure if you’re one of them players they’ve signed, you’re sat on the bench and you’ve seen them not running – I get he’s a club legend and everything he’s done on the club – but if you’re on the bench then what message does that send if you see one of your teammates not running back and he’s starting every game?

“If I was Arne Slot, I’d try and make a big decision just so it has an impact on the rest of the team.

“When you’re not winning games, you want to stay compact and hard to beat.

“While I think they’re going through this period, 100% he [Slot] needs to make a decision and get them compact, get them hard to beat and every player running back and then when they start winning games you can bring him back in and hope that he is running back more.

“I think that will have an impact on the team for sure.”

