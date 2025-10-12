Liverpool ‘eager’ for ‘generational change’ as Real Madrid ruled OUT of signing PERFECT Mo Salah successor – ‘practically nil’

Real Madrid are unlikely to be able to sign Michael Olise with Liverpool planning to raid Bayern Munich for the winger as Arne Slot and Richard Hughes aim to find a successor to Mohamed Salah, according to a Spanish report, as a German source reveals whether there is any chance that the former Crystal Palace star could become available next summer.

Olise has been a superstar at Bayern since moving from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, and his impressive performances for the Bavarian giants have drawn the attention of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

While Liverpool want Olise as a long-term successor to Mo Salah, Los Blancos believe that the France international winger would enhance Xabi Alonso’s side.

On September 23, Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, reported that Real Madrid believe that Kylian Mbappe could help them sign Olise, who plays with the striker for France.

Mbappe reportedly wants Madrid to sign Olise, but Catalan publication E-Noticies has reported that the chances of Los Blancos getting a deal done for the winger are ‘are practically nil’ because of the competition from Liverpool.

According to the report, Liverpool are ‘eager to sign Michael Olise to produce a generational change at right wing’, with manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes looking to move on from Salah.

Salah is 33 years of age right now and has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but his performances so far this season have been underwhelming.

The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele first reported Liverpool’s interest in Olise back on September 4, with fellow journalists Alan Nixon and Christian Falk subsequently backing that claim.

Like Mo Salah, Olise plays as a right-back, and his stats at Bayern are hugely impressive.

The 23-year-old, who helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title last season, has scored 25 goals and given 29 assists in 65 appearances for the Bavarian giants so far in his career.

What do Bayern Munich think of Michael Olise future?

Like Real Madrid and Liverpool, Bayern Munich are one of the world’s biggest clubs and do not sell players if they do not want to.

Olise has been a revelation at Bayern, who won the Bundesliga last season and are planning to clinch the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Bild journalist Falk has reported that Bayern are not worried about losing Olise next summer and want to hand the France international winger a new deal.

Falk said on CF Bayern Insider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern are not worried about Michael Olise’s future amid links from Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City.

“Nobody at Bayern Munich can believe that Premier League teams didn’t make a move for Olise last summer.

“It was just Newcastle, which made it easier for Bayern, as they could say to the Frenchman, ‘Come to Munich, you can win the Champions League here.’

“Now, he has a contract which is long enough that they don’t have to sell next summer – and they won’t sell.

“The big problem for Bayern Munich is that they want to give him a new contract, which is dangerous if Liverpool and Man City are there, and everyone’s interested in this top player.

“He’s currently on €14m a year (with add-ons), so there’s a bit of space to give him more. Bayern Munich want to get him on a new contract as soon as possible.

“But with the contract ending in 2029, they have to see if they can keep Michael Olise until then, as interested clubs will pay a big transfer fee for this kind of player.”

Olise is not the only Bundesliga star that Slot and Hughes are keen on, with Liverpool also in talks to sign a Borussia Dortmund defender.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on an RB Leipzig defender, as the defending Premier League champions scour Europe for a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season.

And finally, Liverpool are leading the race to sign a forward who has been on fire in the Premier League this season.

