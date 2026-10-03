£144m attacking superstar in Liverpool sights amid difficult contract talks

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is putting his transfer plans in place

Liverpool are providing Real Madrid with competition for superstar winger Michael Olise amid his complicated contract discussions with Bayern Munich, as per a report.

Olise has become a world-class forward since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace for £60million in the summer of 2024. He continues to register goal contributions at an outstanding rate, having managed eight goals and four assists in just seven matches for Bayern so far this term.

The right winger’s contract is valid until June 2029, and the Bundesliga titans are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.

But according to German newspaper Bild, contract negotiations will be ‘difficult’ as Olise has yet to reveal where he sees his long-term future.

Olise wants to be able to consider a transfer in the future and has therefore asked his agent to include a release clause in any new deal.

The France star’s market value has soared to €170m (£144.5m) while he has been in Germany. The report even tips Bayern to demand a huge €200m (£170m) to sell Olise if he pens a new contract without an exit clause.

Bayern do not want to be put at risk of losing Olise by accepting a release clause, which means they could struggle to finalise an extended contract.

A breakdown in talks between Olise and Bayern would represent great news for his potential suitors, as the 24-year-old is ‘in the sights’ of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool see Olise as the ideal successor for Anfield legend Mohamed Salah on the right flank. The Reds failed to sign a specialist right winger over the summer but did land Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz.

A transfer worth £144.5-170m would obliterate the Premier League record. The signings of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Barcola have shown that Liverpool are willing to break the bank for elite stars.

Madrid, meanwhile, supposedly view Olise as their next Galactico signing. He could continue his devastating attacking partnership with France team-mate Kylian Mbappe at club level, though one of Vinicius Junior or Yan Diomande would surely have to leave to make room for Olise first.

There is one key reason why Madrid or even Barcelona could beat Liverpool to Olise’s capture.

Michael Olise decides future

We revealed on September 25 that the player is ready to snub a return to England in order to prioritise a stunning switch to LaLiga.

He sees Spain as the perfect next destination for his career, and we understand both Madrid and Barca are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Liverpool signing Olise therefore looks increasingly difficult, despite their clear admiration.

Instead, Andoni Iraola’s side may have to settle for Yankuba Minteh of Brighton or Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr.

A more exciting option could be Bournemouth ace Rayan, though the Brazilian will cost big money as his £130m release clause comes into effect next summer.

Meanwhile, the German press have also set a timeline for Wirtz’s potential Anfield departure.