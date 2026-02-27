Liverpool journalist insists £100m France star IS on FSG shortlist as sensational deal teed up

An Anfield reporter has stated that Michael Olise remains an option for Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah, despite Bayern Munich’s strong attempts to keep him.

Olise registered 16 goals and 25 assists in 90 appearances during three years at Crystal Palace, making a name for himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players. Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United were all interested in signing the winger, but Bayern won the race in July 2024 via a €60million (then £50m) deal.

Olise has since reached world-class status, having become a key part of Bayern’s fearsome attack alongside Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz.

This season, Olise has managed an incredible 13 goals and 25 assists in 35 games. His devastating performances have caught the attention of Premier League giants such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

Olise would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool as they aim to bolster the right flank in preparation for life after Salah.

We revealed on February 16 that Bayern will do all they can to stop the France star from returning to the Premier League this summer. Our sources stated that Bayern are in control of the situation, with Olise’s contract running until June 2029, while the player is also settled in Bavaria.

Despite these factors, Liverpool journalist David Lynch insists Olise remains on FSG’s radar.

“I see Olise getting mentioned in the comments as well, and I think I’d keep an eye on that,” he told Anfield Index.

“That’s an interesting one. Particularly Bayern being interested in Gakpo, you know, potentially maybe something in that, but he will want to come back to the Premier League at some point, and he’s a very, very good player who Liverpool have watched for a long, long time, even pre-Palace.

“So, that’ll be an interesting one if he’s on the market.”

Any transfer could depend on Olise’s stance. As Lynch states, the 24-year-old will want to demonstrate his elite ability in the Premier League in future seasons. But it remains to be seen whether he will push for a move this summer or in 2027 and beyond.

Any deal for Olise will cost well above £100m (€114m / $135m).

Yan Diomande also on Liverpool radar

There could be competition for the magician, too. We revealed on December 1 that Arsenal are laying the groundwork for a blockbuster move of their own.

Plus, sources confirmed to us on December 13 that Real Madrid have joined the race for Olise.

Returning to Liverpool, Arne Slot’s side may have a better chance of capturing RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande this summer.

We understand Liverpool are the most advanced Premier League side in the chase for Diomande. The Ivorian winger, who is valued at €100m (£88m / $118m), has already admitted his father is a big Liverpool fan.

