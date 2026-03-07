Spectacular £130m Liverpool move boosted as Euro giant faces ‘dangerous’ exit saga

Liverpool have learned that Bayern Munich are facing a ‘complicated situation’ in their attempts to tie Michael Olise down to a new contract, with a German journalist providing the latest.

Olise has established himself as a truly elite winger since leaving Crystal Palace for Bayern in July 2024. He has notched 33 goals and 48 assists in 91 appearances so far, helping the Bavarians win the Bundesliga and German Super Cup.

This season, the right winger has managed 13 goals and 25 assists in 36 games, having formed a devastating forward line with Harry Kane and Luis Diaz.

There could be more silverware for Olise and Bayern this term as they have a 14-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, while also having reached the Champions League round of 16 and the semi-finals of the German Cup.

Olise is in line for a lucrative new contract amid his superb form, though Liverpool are lurking in case an agreement cannot be struck.

Bild’s head of football, Christian Falk, has now provided an update on Olise’s potential new contract, and it could present Liverpool with an opportunity.

‘Michael Olise is currently on a contract running until 2029, and Bayern Munich would love to have him sign a new contract until 2031,’ Falk wrote in his latest Bayern Insider column.

‘But this all takes time. With three years left on Olise’s current terms, Bayern have time on their hands. But, of course, they also heard that Liverpool are interested and Manchester City is watching the player.

‘They also have the Konrad Laimer contract negotiations to think about, the Harry Kane negotiations… It’s a complicated situation.

‘What if you sign one player until 2031 and then the others say, “Hey, I want a longer contract”? It’s a bit of a dangerous game; the longer you wait, the more it invites other clubs to pick up the phone and call the player.

‘Michael Olise isn’t, at the moment, one of the top earners. Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane perhaps earn about €10m more.

‘Bayern can always give the right winger more money, but the longer they wait, the more complicated the situation becomes. Bayern don’t want another “Upamecano case”. Nobody wants that!’

We confirmed on Tuesday that Liverpool indeed hold interest in Olise and have made checks on his situation.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bayern unwilling to sell world-class Liverpool target

However, we understand Bayern have rebuffed the enquiry, and the player himself is not angling for a move.

Speculative recent reports in Spain have claimed Liverpool have had a stunning €150million (£130m / $174m) bid for Olise rejected, with a new offer supposedly being drawn up.

It has also been suggested that Liverpool could use Bayern’s interest in Cody Gakpo to help bring down the cost of signing Olise.

Should Liverpool be unable to land the France star, then they will likely move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande instead.

Liverpool: Enquiries for TWO superstars; Benfica talent eyed

TWO Liverpool enquiries for superstar attackers fail, as new No 1 target named – Exclusive

Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal all chasing supreme Benfica talent as nine-club battle ignites

Liverpool star embarrasses teammate AND Slot, with boss given season and sack-defining decision to make