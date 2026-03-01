‘Talks’ underway as Liverpool accelerate spectacular £211m double attacking signing – report

Liverpool could break the summer transfer window again in 2026, with a report claiming the Reds are trying to sign both Michael Olise and a second elite forward in a remarkable double deal.

Liverpool won the transfer window last summer by breaking the British record on both Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, while also capturing Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni. Isak, who cost £125million when joining from Newcastle United, has had a disappointing debut season at Anfield, but the striker is expected to prove his worth in future years.

Despite such huge expenditure, Liverpool are still in a healthy financial position due to the fact they sell extremely well and also had a quiet summer in 2024.

We revealed on February 14 that Mohamed Salah is ‘increasingly expected’ to leave Anfield this summer, with the Saudis already ‘deep in discussions’ over a mega potential deal.

Liverpool will need to sign at least one elite new winger to help them replace Salah’s goals and wider influence.

According to a ‘team of five elite reporters’ with over 700,000 followers on social media, Liverpool are sensationally aiming to land Bayern Munich magician Olise AND RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande this summer.

It is claimed that Liverpool are ‘in talks with Olise’s representatives’ as they work on his potential return to England.

Liverpool will allegedly ‘activate Olise’s release clause once personal terms are agreed’.

Although, numerous other outlets have shut down claims that there is an exit clause in Olise’s Bayern terms.

A Liverpool journalist recently insisted that Olise remains on the club’s radar as a blockbuster replacement option for Salah.

However, sources confirmed to us on February 16 that Bayern will do all they can to prevent the 24-year-old from leaving in the summer. We understand the Bavarians plan to offer Olise a lucrative new deal to reward his sublime performances.

German newspaper Kicker revealed previously that Bayern value him at over €140m (£123m / $165.5m).

Yan Diomande the more likely signing

Diomande is more likely to join Arne Slot’s side than Olise. We revealed on February 16 that Liverpool are the most advanced Premier League club in the chase for Diomande, ahead of rivals such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ivorian has already admitted his father is a big Liverpool fan who would love to see his son shine at Anfield.

Leipzig have set Diomande’s price tag at over €100m (£88m / $118m), knowing they stand to make huge profit on him.

It was recently claimed that there is an agreement in place between Liverpool and Diomande over personal terms, though we cooled such speculation.

