Michael Owen reveals brilliant way Liverpool signed ‘classy’ Federico Chiesa for cut-price fee

Former Liverpool ace Michael Owen has praised new Reds winger Federico Chiesa and explained how the club were able to land him in a bargain deal.

In a new interview, Owen said he admires Chiesa’s ‘class’ and revealed how Liverpool’s ‘badge’ and ‘history’ helped them sign him for an initial fee of just £10million (€12m / US$13.4m), which could rise to £12.5m (€15m / US$16.7m) through bonuses.

Juventus had previously valued the Italy ace at around the £51m (€61.2m / US$68.3m) mark, but they were forced to negotiate a cut-price exit due to his expiring contract.

“I like him as a player, I think he’s got a lot of class,” Owen told DAZN (via the Liverpool Echo). “He’s obviously experienced as well and I think he’s a good player to bring in to bolster the squad.

“I don’t think he or anyone else is under any illusions that he’s going to play every single game. He’s probably not anticipated starting lots of games but his performances will dictate that.

“If he does really well then of course he’s going to hold a place down but as things start at the early stage of the season, I would suggest that he will be more of an impact player and he’s going to have to play his way into the team.

“However, as I say he’s got class, he’s got experience, he’s obviously a talented lad, and speaks the language so hopefully he settles in pretty well and then we’ll see after that.

“I think it’s a really good buy. I think if you were a lesser team you might have to pay a bit more but because he would probably want a move like this once it was announced that maybe he was leaving I think he would want a move like this, so it works for everybody.

“Liverpool has almost utilised the club, the badge, the history, and everything else to get somebody who might be worth a little bit more than they’ve paid.

“I think it’s been a good signing, but again time will tell.”

Chiesa looks to make his mark for Liverpool

So far, Chiesa has made three appearances for Liverpool, with his first start coming against West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old marked his first Liverpool start with his first assist for the club, as his volley towards goal was headed home by Diogo Jota.

Chiesa was long touted as a potential successor to Mo Salah on the right flank, and his game time from next summer onwards will largely depend on what the Egyptian ace decides to do.

Salah, like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, is currently out of contract at the end of the season. The lethal forward appears keen to extend his deal and continue his incredible spell at Liverpool, but the two parties must reach an agreement over wages first.

The good news for Liverpool is that even if Salah does depart for Saudi Arabia, they have a ready-made replacement in Chiesa.

As Chiesa is versatile, he can also provide the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo with competition for a spot on the left flank.

Things could have been very different for the ex-Fiorentina star, as Bayern Munich were given the opportunity to snare him over the summer.

But Fabrizio Romano revealed on September 8 that Bayern had snubbed the offer as they had already made Michael Olise their top winger target.

Liverpool round-up: Shock Pulisic link, Wirtz update

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been credited with surprise interest in AC Milan’s former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

As per Italian source Calciomercato, Liverpool officials are monitoring Pulisic as a potential target for 2025. The link comes after the USA star scored against Liverpool three minutes into their Champions League clash earlier this month, which Slot’s side ran out 3-1 winners in.

The signing of Pulisic would raise eyebrows though, given the fact Liverpool already have Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo and Diaz in their ranks.

Recent reports have named Liverpool as being interested in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, who is also being hunted by Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Echo have given Arsenal a significant lift by stating that Liverpool do not intend to sign Wirtz, despite appreciating his sublime ability.

Instead, Liverpool are poised to add a defensive midfielder to their squad in 2025, having failed to do so during the recent summer window.

Martin Zubimendi remains of interest even though he rejected Liverpool to stay at Real Sociedad last month.

Federico Chiesa's career so far

By Nathan Egerton

Fiorentina hat-tricks

Chiesa scored the first hat-trick of his senior career in a 7-1 home victory over Roma in the quarter-final match of the Coppa Italia in January 2019.

He netted his first Serie A hat-trick 18 months later, helping Fiorentina to a 4-0 win over Bologna on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

2021 Coppa Italia

He joined Juventus on an initial loan deal in October 2020 and enjoyed a successful debut season, earning a place in the Serie A Team of the Year.

The winger also scored the winning goal against Atalanta in the 2020/21 Coppa Italia final and picked up the Man of the Match award.

Euro 2020

Chiesa helped Italy reach the final of Euro 2020 after scoring against Austria in the last-16 and also against Spain in the semi-final.

He produced a great performance against England at Wembley as Italy won 3-2 on penalties and was also named in the Team of the Tournament.

“In the European Championship he was unbelievable, in the final match with England, it was impossible to stop him,” Gianluigi Buffon said.

“After a season at Juve with Federico it is no longer a surprise for me, but it was not obvious that he would be able to play at such a high level in a tournament like the European Championship.

“If you do those things at such a high level, then it means that you are really special.”

Pallone Azzuro

Chiesa was voted as the best player for the Italian national team in 2021 and won the Pallone Azzuro award.

2024 Coppa Italia

Chiesa scored against Lazio in the 2023/24 Coppa Italia semi-final to help book their place in the final. The 26-year-old started against Inter Milan and a Dusan Vlahovic goal gave the Old Lady a 1-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.