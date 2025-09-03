Michael Owen has had his say on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi's failure to join Liverpool

Michael Owen has drawn an interesting comparison between the behaviour of Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi as the pair suffered mixed fortunes in securing deadline day transfers to Liverpool – and, for once, there is a worrying element of truth in what the pundit is saying.

The Reds beat the deadline to secure the British record signing of Isak for a £125m fee; the deal concluding one of the longest-running and hotly disputed transfer sagas in recent memory. And while Liverpool also made a move to add Guehi to their mix, Liverpool were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line.

The failure with Guehi came after Liverpool and Crystal Palace settled on a £35m fee, with the defender passing a medical and long since having agreed personal terms at Anfield. However, with time running down and with Crystal Palace seeing their move for Igor Tudor stall – the man seen as his replacement instead chose to leave Brighton for West Ham – the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal.

And while Guehi behaved impeccably throughout, not once trying to force Palace’s hand, there is a belief that had he pushed harder for the move, then, much like Isak, he may have ultimately got his wish.

Now, Owen has suggested in a series of posts on X that footballers going forwards will look to Guehi and Isak’s behaviour and decide to copy the latter if they want to secure moves away from their current employers.

“Hmmm. Behave badly and get the move you want,” he wrote.

“Behave like a gentleman and miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“No prizes for guessing how players will act in the future if this is the result.”

Guehi rages at Liverpool transfer breakdown

Owen, often lambasted for his contributions as a pundit, has actually hit the nail on the head here.

Guehi, who had already recorded his farewell video to the Eagles, will now have to return to Selhurst Park once international duties with England are complete, and he will remain there until January at the very least.

There is no doubting, however, that the ever-professional star – who should be commended for the way he treated Palace with respect throughout – will continue to give his all for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Behind the scenes, though, all does not appear to be well with the player and his manager.

Indeed, our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed on Tuesday that Guehi is “devastated” by missing out on a move to Anfield and feels “betrayed” by the Eagles after they pulled the plug on the move.

That is understood to have come about after Glasner threatened to quit Selhurst Park were the 25-year-old was sold without an adequate replacement coming in.

As Fletcher reported: ‘Sources close to the player have revealed his frustration, noting that his loyalty and professionalism were not reciprocated by Palace’s last-minute decision.

‘Guehi, who had his heart set on joining Arne Slot’s Liverpool, now faces an uncertain future at Palace. Some sources have revealed a statement is due to come out from the Palace captain that will address the fallout of the failed move.’

We also understand the 23-cap England international is set for crunch talks with Glasner to address the fallout and discuss his role moving forward.

With the transfer window closed, Guehi has little choice but to focus on Palace’s upcoming campaign, though his disappointment is palpable.

Liverpool transfer latest: Isak agent stirs the pot; Newcastle fans get salty

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak’s agent, Vlado Lemic, has risked further fallout with Newcastle after posting a 24-word statement message after his client completed a British record transfer move to Liverpool on Monday.

Understandably, his switch to Anfield has really not gone down well with angry Newcastle fans, who have warned the Merseysiders that it won’t be long before Isak does the same to them, and having branded the player an ‘utter rat’.

Off the back of that move, however, Arne Slot has been warned that the signing of Isak could create more trouble than it is worth, with at least one of the club’s big-name summer signings likely to feel “under threat” and ‘shaking his head’ at the arrival of the Sweden striker.

