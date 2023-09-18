Mo Salah exit: Michail Antonio makes big claim on just how close Liverpool legend came to mega-money Saudi switch

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio claims to have the inside track on just how close Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah came to moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the closing stages of the Premier League summer transfer window, while the drama then dragged on until September 7 as the Saudi window remained open.

Hammers star Jarrod Bowen was even being tipped up as a replacement for the Egyptian, having been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for some time.

The Daily Mail reported that Al Ittihad, having failed with a £150million offer, then returned with one of over £200m although that offer was never officially confirmed.

Klopp, meanwhile, was adamant in his stance over the player, claiming that Salah was simply not for sale.

That has not stopped rumours of another raid next summer, with more than just one Saudi club in the mix for his signature.

But, going back to the start of September, West Ham star Antonio has insinuated that he has inside information on how everything went down.

READ MORE: The longest serving managers in English football: Liverpool boss Klopp in third place, Man Utd’s Ten Hag in top half…

Antonio claims Salah was ready to go

The Jamaica international, when speaking about Salah’s potentially lucrative move to the Middle East on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, said: “He didn’t turn that down, no way. He was locked up and the Reds had put that red arrow across: ‘You are not going anywhere’. He did not stop that at all.

“To be fair to him, he didn’t kick up a fuss and let them do what they were doing. But I know for a fact that he was ready to go.”

The interview did not go into the details on how Antonio knows what he knows, although word often gets around among players and agents on these matters.

Salah is due to be back in action for the Reds on Thursday night when Klopp’s men head to LASK in the Europa League, although there is a strong chance he will be rested for that game.

READ MORE: Liverpool plans to sign £43m Aston Villa target as Salah successor presses Unai Emery into drastic action