Liverpool are ready to go big for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven and are planning a massive bid to bring him to Anfield, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk whether Spurs could sell the Dutchman.

Van Dijk signed a new deal with Liverpool in April 2025 and is under contract at the defending Premier League champions until the summer of 2027. Van Dijk remains one of the first names on manager Arne Slot’s teamsheet when he is fit and available, but the Netherlands international is 34 now.

Liverpool need to find a long-term successor to Van Dijk, and the Reds have identified Van de Ven as ‘the chosen one’, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Liverpool want Van de Ven as ‘Van Dijk’s successor’ and ‘are preparing a €90million (£78m, $104.1m) bid’ for the Tottenham star.

Van de Ven plays with Van Dijk for the Netherlands national team and has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Liverpool are looking for ‘a fast defender to hold a high defensive line and cover space in open play’, according to the report, which has claimed that Van de Ven ‘fits that profile perfectly’.

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle described Van de Ven in Capital Football UK in December 2025 as “a world-class performer” who “could go into” the Liverpool team.

Tottenham in talks with Micky van de Ven over new contract – sources

Fichajes is a highly speculative source, and any report from the Spanish news outlet must be treated with extreme caution.

However, other sources have been drumming up Liverpool’s interest in Van de Ven, especially with Tottenham struggling under manager Thomas Frank at the moment.

There have been suggestions that Van de Ven himself would be keen on a move to Liverpool, but sources have told TEAMtalk that the Netherlands international is in talks with Spurs over a new deal.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 27 that Tottenham are ready to hand Van de Ven a new deal.

The 24-year-old centre-back is under contract at last season’s Europa League winners until the summer of 2029.

We understand that Tottenham plan to double the wages of Van de Ven – currently £90,000 per week – in order to convince him to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sources have told us that Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham opened initial conversations with Van de Ven’s camp in the summer of 2025.

Venkatesham is now ready to step on the accelerator and get the deal done.

