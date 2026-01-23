Liverpool are interested in Micky van de Ven as Andy Robertson nears Tottenham switch

Liverpool will have the advantage over rivals in the race to sign Micky van de Ven if Reds icon Andy Robertson completes a move to Tottenham, per reports, with talks over a transfer for the left-back advancing.

Arne Slot’s side had not expected to be overly busy in this month’s transfer window following a summer in which they spent close to £450m.

However, in a shock development earlier today, reliable journalist David Ornstein revealed that Tottenham are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Liverpool left-back Robertson.

Fellow respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has backed up those claims, and everything points towards the Scottish international completing the switch.

But a shock report suggests that the transfer could play into Liverpool’s hands, with a move for Spurs star Van de Ven under consideration.

Liverpool line up Van de Ven swoop

Tottenham’s move for Robertson will reportedly put Liverpool in pole position to sign Van de Ven.

“If Liverpool allow Andy Robertson to leave for Spurs in January, they will have an agreement with Spurs for priority talks over Micky van de Ven in the summer,” it’s stated.

The report comes from an account on X with over 700,000 followers, which claims to be run by a ‘team of five elite reporters’.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update yesterday (January 22) that Liverpool are indeed among the Dutch defender’s admirers, along with Manchester United.

Bailey also noted how negotiations over a contract extension for Van de Ven at Tottenham have been put on hold amid the London club’s poor form.

However, to the contrary of reports today, we understand that Spurs will make it as difficult as possible for clubs to sign Van de Ven.

Spurs will demand a minimum of £100million for the centre-back, and as things stand, he remains a key part of the long-term plans.

Liverpool may well make a move for Van de Ven, as they are still keen to reinforce their defence, but they will need to pay the biggest fee in football history for a defender to get him.

And in any case, it is highly unlikely he goes anywhere this month.

Andy Robertson to Spurs latest

Ornstein’s exclusive stated that talks for Tottenham to sign Robertson from Liverpool on a permanent deal are ‘advancing’ between all parties.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and as mentioned, Romano, have backed up his information.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Tottenham Hotspur are now pushing to sign Andy Robertson with immediate effect.

“Understand a verbal agreement is done. Clubs are now in negotiations.”

With Robertson behind Milos Kerkez in Slot’s pecking order, it appears he is now open to a Liverpool departure, something he decided against over the summer.

Romano also suggests that the switch to Tottenham will indeed be completed imminently.

“Tottenham sent official bid for Andy Robertson as Liverpool and Spurs are in advanced talks for the left back,” Romano posted on X.

“Negotiations well underway with #THFC on it.”

Other reports suggest that Robertson will sign a one-and-a-half-year contract with Spurs, running until the summer of 2027.

Robertson’s departure will also pave the way for fellow Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas to return to Anfield from his loan with Roma.

Liverpool in contention to sign €100m-rated winger

In other news, Manchester United and Tottenham’s reluctance to make a move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande could reportedly lead to Liverpool securing his signature.

The 19-year-old, who is earning rave reviews in Germany and also caught the eye with Ivory Coast at AFCON, is valued at a whopping €100m / £87m by Leipzig.

According to the latest from Sky Sports’ senior news editor, Lyall Thomas, neither Tottenham or Man Utd plan to bid for Diomande in the final days of the winter window.

Another reliable journalist, The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, has confirmed that Diomande is on the Red’s radar, and he will be a name to watch closely in the summer.

