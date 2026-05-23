£90m star wants ‘to join Liverpool’ and play under Arne Slot

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven would love to join Liverpool and work under Reds manager Arne Slot at Anfield, according to a reliable journalist.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first reported Liverpool’s interest in signing Van de Ven from Tottenham back on February 24.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd were also keen on the Netherlands international central defender.

We reported that Van de Ven was himself open to leaving Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Fraser Fletcher brought an update on Van de Ven’s situation on May 6,

We reported that both Man Utd and Liverpool remain keen on the 25-year-old, who could be relegated to the Championship with Tottenham.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have identified Van de Ven as ‘a prime candidate’ to eventually replace Virgil van Dijk in the team.

However, it will not be a cheap deal for the Merseyside club.

We understand that should Tottenham retain their Premier League status for next season, then the north London club could demand up to £90million for Van de Ven.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported that Van de Ven fancies a move to Liverpool and ‘would prioritise Anfield above most other destinations’.

Fletcher said: “Sources suggest he would choose Liverpool over rivals, including Manchester United, without hesitation if both clubs table formal offers.”

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has backed our claim that Van de Ven would love to join Liverpool if the Reds come for him, adding that Man Utd could make an offer should Spurs get relegated.

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Micky van de Ven ‘would want to join Liverpool’

Jacobs said about Van de Ven on The United Stand: “Micky van de Ven, they (Manchester United) won’t make an approach unless Tottenham go down.

“If Tottenham stay up, I think Micky van de Ven will likely sign a new deal, but a bit like Senesi, quite an open situation.

“I have said before on the show, if Liverpool enter that race, Van de Ven would want to join Liverpool, but they haven’t entered that race.

“So, let’s kind of be a bit patient on that one because Van de Ven is only focused on trying to keep Tottenham up at this stage.

“From what I gather, he really enjoys playing under Roberto De Zerbi, but he’s not necessarily the kind of player that wants to drop into the Championship, even if he likes the manager.”

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