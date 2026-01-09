‘Desperate’ Liverpool make ‘world-class’ Tottenham defender a ‘major target’ – report

Liverpool are interested in bringing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven to Anfield in 2026, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Spurs’ plan on the Netherlands international and whether a move to Anfield could be possible.

With Manchester City pressing ahead for a deal for Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, Liverpool need to step up their game in their quest for a defender. Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger, and Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Man City are planning a bid for Guehi in the January transfer window, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that Liverpool “internally believe” that a deal for the Crystal Palace defender this month will be “difficult”.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Liverpool have now taken a shine to Van de Ven and have made the Netherlands international central defender a ‘major target’.

The report has claimed that Liverpool are ‘desperate to sign a new centre-back’, noting the age of Van Dijk (34) and Konate having a poor season.

It has been further claimed that, should Van de Ven leave Tottenham, then he would want to play for another Premier League club, ‘, with one exception: Real Madrid’.

Described as “ a world-class performer” who “could go into” the Liverpool team by Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle in Capital Football UK in December, Van de Ven is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2029.

Van de Ven joined Tottenham in the summer of 2023 and has made 78 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring nine goals and giving three assists.

Tottenham plan new contract for Micky van de Ven – sources

This is not the first time that Van de Ven has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

In October, a Spanish report claimed that Liverpool are keen on Tottenham defender Van de Ven.

Former Chelsea and Netherlands international defender Khalid Boulahrouz believes that Van de Ven is so good that he would be a perfect successor to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

We can also confirm that Real Madrid have taken a shine to Van de Ven.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, said on December 10: “Van de Ven has been mentioned in the same way that Madrid have looked at Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi, but it is different because those three players are becoming free agents and that is a market Madrid are very keen to exploit when they can.

“Van de Ven would be a much different situation as he has more than three years remaining on his current deal and the club are hoping to tie him up to a new one, on better terms over an extended period.

“Obviously, Madrid have the power to turn any player’s head, but they would have to pay big money for him as Spurs really do not want to lose him.

“They consider his experience and leadership to be absolutely vital, on top of the fact he’s a great defender and can also be a threat in terms of scoring goals.”

However, Tottenham have no plans whatsoever to sell Van de Ven anytime soon.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 27 that Tottenham are ready to hand Van de Ven a new contract that will see his current wages double.

Sources have told us that Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham opened initial conversations with Van de Ven’s camp in the summer of 2025 and is now ready to press ahead with his quest to keep the defender at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the long haul.

Venkatesham is willing to put Van de Ven on the same terms as his Tottenham team-mate and captain, Cristian Romero.

Romero is the highest-paid player at Tottenham and earns £200,000 per week, including bonuses, while Van de Ven gets around £90,000 per week.

