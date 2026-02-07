Liverpool to attempt sensational Tottenham raid if Ibrahima Konate joins Real Madrid

Liverpool would be prepared to move for an experienced centre-back this summer should Ibrahima Konate leave the club, despite recently completing a deal for highly-rated defender Jeremy Jacquet.

The Reds have secured Jacquet with the expectation that he will be part of the first-team picture next season – rather than eased in as a long-term project. However, sources close to the club are adamant that Liverpool would be willing to return to the market immediately if Konate’s situation takes serious shape in the direction of Spain.

The France international is once again being linked with a move to Real Madrid and has yet to agree a new contract at Anfield.

With his current deal running down, Konate would be eligible to leave on a free transfer, something Liverpool are keen to avoid but have been cautious of.

Madrid’s list of elite free-agent centre-back options has shortened significantly. Dayot Upamecano, long admired by the Spanish giants, has signed a new contract at Bayern Munich, while Marc Guehi has completed a move to Manchester City.

Those developments have seemed to further sharpen Madrid’s focus on Konate, increasing the likelihood of Liverpool needing to act decisively in the market.

While Jacquet’s arrival will add depth and long-term upside, Liverpool would not yet see him as a direct replacement for Konate’s experience at the top level. As a result, the club would prioritise a proven option.

We understand Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven remains very much on Liverpool’s radar in that scenario.

The Dutch international is believed to be among the players Liverpool would seriously consider.

We revealed on Thursday that Spurs are bracing themselves for a summer showdown as they try to keep Van De Ven’s centre-back partner Cristian Romero.

Speculation Romero could leave north London this summer has ramped up after he appeared to criticise the Spurs hierarchy on social media once again. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with the Argentine.

Liverpool to meet wage demands; Spurs miss out

Meanwhile, we can confirm Liverpool are ready to match Dominik Szoboszlai’s financial demands as contract talks accelerate.

Liverpool aim to end interest from Madrid and Atleti by tying the midfielder down to lucrative fresh terms.

Elsewhere, Spurs explored a thrilling signing from Italy, but confidence a deal will be struck has dropped.