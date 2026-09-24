Liverpool tipped to ‘rescue’ Tottenham star from ‘nightmare’ and he ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ – report

Liverpool are looking to sign a new centre-back and they are eyeing a sensational move for Tottenham star Micky van de Ven, according to reports.

The Dutch defender signed for Spurs in a £34.5million deal in the summer of 2023 and has since become one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League.

Van de Ven has played in four of Tottenham’s five Premier League games this season and while his team have failed to win a single game, the defender’s suitors haven’t been put off.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool view Van de Ven as a player who could replace Virgil van Dijk in the long-term.

“Van de Ven is somebody who has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time,” a source told Football Insider. “He’s certainly somebody who would fit the bill when they’re looking to replace Van Dijk, because he’s left-sided, physically dominant, he’s the captain at Tottenham too.

“I do have my concerns because he’s been a big part of the Spurs side that has really struggled, but his individual talent is clear, so Liverpool could rescue him from that nightmare. He certainly ticks a lot of boxes, and if Tottenham continue to struggle then I expect a move to Liverpool will be appealing for him.

“Obviously, Spurs aren’t going to want to lose one of their best players to a Preimer League rival, but they might struggle to keep him if they stay near the bottom of the table.”

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Liverpool face obstacles to Van de Ven transfer

While Liverpool have been keen on Van de Ven for some time, he could actually be one of the hardest players to lure away from Tottenham, providing they stay in the Premier League.

Van de Ven signed a new contract with Spurs in August, which runs until 2031, and Roberto De Zerbi was key in the defender deciding to commit his future to the club.

We exclusively revealed in July that Van de Ven had become open to signing fresh terms after previously informing Tottenham he was prepared to leave north London.

At the time, sources indicated that the appointment of De Zerbi had completely changed the Dutch defender’s outlook, and those discussions have now resulted in an agreement.

This marked a significant twist, as Van de Ven had serious doubts about remaining at Spurs at the turn of the year, with uncertainty surrounding the club’s direction leading him to believe his future lay elsewhere.

Liverpool were one of the clubs keen on luring Van de Ven away from Spurs.

However, with Van de Ven now under contract for another five years, Tottenham are in a strong position to rebuff advances for the defender.

It would therefore take a mammoth offer from Liverpool for Spurs to consider letting him go.

Relegation for Spurs could change the equation significantly. As far as January goes, a transfer to Liverpool for Van de Ven looks unlikely.

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