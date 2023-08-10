Midfielder chooses Liverpool over Chelsea, but Klopp gambles with colossal bid for superior target

The futures of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo are coming to a head, and while one midfielder has chosen Liverpool over Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano insists Jurgen Klopp will bid for the other.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both desperate to make major-name additions in central midfield over the coming days and weeks. Both clubs have seen a plethora of midfield stars leave this window and as yet, Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino remain way down on numbers.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been banked at Anfield. At Stamford Bridge, a £20m move for Leeds United’s Tyler Adams has been agreed and the first part of the American’s medical has already taken place.

However, both Liverpool and Chelsea are gunning for one and potentially even two more signings in the engine room.

To that end, the pair are converging over Southampton’s Lavia and Caicedo of Brighton.

Liverpool have seen three bids for Lavia rejected, with the latest worth £45m. Chelsea recently entered the race with an offer worth £48m that was also knocked back. Southampton have shown no signs of budging from their £50m price tag.

In any case, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lavia’s choice between the English heavyweights is clear.

Tavolieri tweeted that even after Chelsea thundered in with a superior bid to Liverpool, Lavia has not changed his mind – he wants the Reds.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will “100 percent” bid for Moises Caicedo. Given the price Brighton are commanding for the Ecuador international (£100m-plus), it stands to reason Liverpool might not be able to afford both players.

Liverpool made contact with Brighton earlier on Thursday and in a fresh update, Romano declared Caicedo is currently in London awaiting new developments.

Brighton are waiting for Liverpool to launch their formal offer which Romano insisted will come. Once tabled, all eyes will be on whether Chelsea match it, bid higher, or walk away from the deal altogether.

Romano concluded Brighton do not have a favoured club and will simply sell to whichever side bids the highest number – assuming they do decide to cash in, of course.

Ironically enough, prior reports have suggested Caicedo has his heart set on joining Chelsea.

But if Liverpool open the purse strings and table an offer Brighton accept, the Ecuadorian will be on his way to Anfield.

In that scenario, Lavia – who prefers joining Liverpool – could find himself moving to Stamford Bridge if Chelsea bid the extra £2m Southampton are demanding.

