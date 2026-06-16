A linked deal could be the catalyst for Curtis Jones leaving Liverpool

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to field an offer from Nottingham Forest for Davide Frattesi, leading to the relaunch of a bid for a Liverpool midfielder.

The Reds have already seen Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate exit this summer, and there could be a raft of other departures. Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones are just some of the names linked with the exit.

Jones started only 18 Premier League games last term and could be surplus to requirements under new boss Andoni Iraola.

He’s long been linked with Inter Milan, who TuttoSport have revealed have proposed a €20million (£17.3m) transfer for a man the Reds value at €30million (£25.9m) and will soon return with €25m (£21.6m) which would include a sell-on clause for Liverpool.

The ‘relaunch’ of an offer would reportedly be ‘favoured’ by the potential sale of Inter midfielder Frattesi, who Nottingham Forest could make a bid for.

The 26-year-old ‘will leave’ per the report, and the Premier League is an option, at a fee between £21.6-25.9m. That would mean they’d be able to sign Jones without seeing any difference in their accounts.

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Curtis Jones committed to Inter move

TEAMtalk is aware that it’s been a while since Liverpool midfielder Jones told the club he was looking to move to Inter.

He feels a move abroad is the next step for his career, leaving the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and Forest – who’ve all made checks on the midfielder – high and dry.

TEAMtalk is also aware that reports of there being a gap in valuation between Inter and Liverpool are true.

However, the potential sale of Frattesi could be the catalyst for Jones to make the move to the Serie A giants.

Whether Forest, or another side, are able to make that move and knock down the first domino for the transfer to happen at some point soon, remains to be seen.

Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has also confirmed that the Serie A side remain interested in Jones, who has made 228 appearances for his boyhood club during his eight seasons in their first-team squad.

“Curtis Jones, we are paying attention to him,” he said. “We didn’t hide. We understand what the developments will be.”