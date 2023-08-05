Midfielder greenlights Anfield switch, as Liverpool prepare £21.5m bid to complete three-year chase 

A midfielder Liverpool could sign as well as Romeo Lavia is sold on moving to Anfield, and a fresh report claims a £21.5m bid is in the works.

The Reds have already signed two new midfielders this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai kicking off the revamp.

However, with Fabinho leaving for Al Ittihad, Jurgen Klopp currently does not have an established holding midfielder within his ranks.

As such, Liverpool are pushing for one and potentially two new additions to their engine room. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is in their sights and bids worth £37m and £42m has been rejected.

But with personal terms agreed and a rumoured third bid in the works, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Liverpool.

However, while the pursuit of Lavia is dominating the headlines, multiple reports claim Liverpool are ready to move for Fluminense battler, Andre Trindade.

More commonly known as just Andre, the 22-year-old is already a full-fledged Brazil international and per Sky Sports, is ‘sold on a transfer to Anfield’.

ESPN Brazil claimed Fluminense are reluctant to sell their star man while still involved in the Copa Libertadores.

That tournament is the South American equivalent of the Champions League and Fluminense have reached the Round of 16 stage.

The first leg of their two-legged affair against Argentinos Juniors finished 1-1. The return fixture will take place on Tuesday, August 8.

If Fluminense are knocked out, ESPN Brazil suggested they’d be receptive to a sale. If they progress, a deal may have to wait until the January window at the earliest.

In any case, a fresh update out of Brazil (as cited by Paisley Gates), reveals Liverpool are prepared to open the bidding at £21.5m.

That is higher than the £17.2m bid Fulham saw rejected last January. ESPN Brazil claimed Liverpool would be willing to bid as high as £25.8m if required.

Andre may well be a new name to many Reds fans, though a second Brazilian outlet – Globo Esporte – claimed he’s been on Liverpool’s radar for over three years.

Liverpool reportedly first scouted Andre back in 2020. Given he’s racked up over 100 senior appearances for Fluminense since then and is now a Brazil international, Liverpool seemingly believe now is the time to complete their multi-year mission mission.

