Ajax star Mika Godts, who has been told not to join Liverpool

Ajax winger Mika Godts has been urged not to join Liverpool if he gets the chance to move to Anfield by a Dutch journalist, who has used the struggles of Cody Gakpo as a warning.

Godts has emerged as one of the best young wingers in Europe, with the Belgian prospect on fire for Dutch giants Ajax in the 2025/26 campaign.

The left-winger has scored 13 goals and given 10 assists in 32 appearances for Ajax this season.

Godts, who has been linked with Arsenal, scored for Ajax in their 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Eredivisie last weekend.

The 20-year-old Belgian found the back of the net in the 39th minute, but the winger could have scored the winner.

While reflecting on Godts’ performance against NEC and the Ajax star’s season so far, De Telegraaf’s football editor, Valentijn Driessen, said that he has been the Dutch giants’ best player.

The journalist also warned Godts against making a move to Liverpool, noting that Cody Gakpo has not been having the best of times at left wing for the defending Premier League champions.

Gakpo, who joined Liverpool from PSV in January 2023, has scored seven goals and given four assists in 35 appearances for Arne Slot’s side so far this season.

Driessen said about Godts on the Kick-off podcast, as relayed by Voetbal Primeur: “He’s Ajax’s best player right now.

“But he squandered a golden opportunity against NEC to give Ajax the victory.

“He was a bit lucky to have scored that goal, although that counts too.

“You can also criticise him for ensuring Ajax only got one point, not three.”

Driessen added: “Where is his ceiling? Way above the Eredivisie, but he needs to make progress.

“You shouldn’t put him at Liverpool now; that won’t help either.

“Cody Gakpo is struggling there, but you don’t need to put him in that position now.

“He’s not going to play much better than Gakpo.”

