Paris Saint-Germain are in a good position to beat the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports in Italy.

Kessie is approaching the final six months of his contract with Milan. He has represented them since 2017, when he joined from Atalanta. Since then, his status as one of the best midfielders in Italy has been reinforced.

Now, the Ivory Coast international is considering another challenge. Although already at a big club, he could be keen to take the next step in his career. Milan have been knocked out of Europe already this season; a player of his ability deserves to be playing regularly in the Champions League.

Several clubs are therefore keeping tabs on Kessie’s situation with the belief that they could give him a different platform. The Premier League trio of Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked recently.

Liverpool were the most recent team to be mentioned as an interested party by one reliable transfer journalist.

But Kessie also has other suitors on the mainland continent. One of the main contenders for his signature, as reminded by Gazzetta Dello Sport, is PSG.

The French giants already snapped up one player from Milan when they took Gianluigi Donnarumma upon the expiration of his contract in the summer. Now, they are thinking about repeating the strategy with Kessie.

There is a feeling that PSG need to strengthen in midfield to match the best levels of Marco Verratti. They signed ex-Liverpool man Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, for example. But he is struggling to settle and has been linked with a quick return to the Premier League.

PSG can challenge for Kessie

Kessie could be one man to fill the void. It is believed by Gazzetta that PSG could accommodate his wage demands.

Milan are currently willing to offer the 24-year-old a salary of €6.5m per season to renew his contract. Kessie, on the other hand, wants at least €8m to consider such an option.

PSG would be able to afford the figures he wants. It will therefore be a matter of them working out whether to pounce in January for a cut-price transfer fee, or wait until they don’t have to pay Milan at all in the summer.

Reports have indicated that Milan may prefer to keep Kessie until the end of the season. Therefore, there is plenty of time for twists and turns in his transfer saga.

But PSG will fancy their chances after becoming the masters of signing free agents over the summer.

