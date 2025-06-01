Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez has addressed the transfer speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool ahead of next season.

The left-back has been one of Liverpool’s top targets for the summer transfer window, and as time goes by, it seems increasingly likely that he will head to Anfield.

The Cherries want £42m (€50m, $56.6m) for Kerkez’s services, and it seems that that fee won’t put off the Reds, who want to bolster their left-back roster of Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Now, the 21-year-old, whose contract at Bournemouth runs until 2028, has spoken about the transfer rumours swirling around him. Despite these exciting Liverpool links, the youngster appears to be staying grounded.

“Of course, something always leaks into the news… I don’t know how,” Kerkez said, via Nemzeti Sport. “At the same time, I think it’s normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you.

“I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn’t break me, but it doesn’t boost my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

The Hungary international also alluded to one person who may help with an Anfield transfer…

Kerkez’s Hungarian connection at Liverpool

TEAMtalk has repeatedly said Kerkez is a top target for Liverpool, but the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, and more, are also keeping tabs on him.

We understand that he has given a resounding ‘yes’ to a move to Anfield, driven by his ambition to compete at the highest level and cement his place among Europe’s elite.

There may still be a bit of work to do when it comes to striking an agreement with Bournemouth, but it seems the Hungarian connection of compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai could be a factor in bringing him to the Premier League champions.

“We met when I first joined the national team,” Kerkez added. “We spoke German because I didn’t dare to speak Hungarian yet. He switched to German and accepted me.

“From then on, we spoke every day and got to know each other better. We are still very close, we write to each other or call each other every other day.

“We talk about many things. It feels good to have a friend who always answers the phone. When you call him, he answers and doesn’t put his mobile on silent.”

