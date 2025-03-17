Milos Kerkez is ready to hold crunch talks over his future

Milos Kerkez is at the top of Liverpool’s left-back shortlist and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Bournemouth defender will hold a critical meeting with his agents this week over his future and to help grease the wheels over an exit from the Vitality Stadium..

As TEAMtalk exclusively reported back in September 2024, Kerkez is one of the most wanted players this summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid both in the hunt for him. Sources have now confirmed that he will meet with his agents this week to assess his options for the summer.

The Hungarian full-back has been one of the standout players this year in the Premier League and sides are queuing up to try and land his signature this summer. Sources expect him to leave Bournemouth and the 20-year-old will evaluate all his options this week.

The left-back position is a key recruitment area for Liverpool this summer; with Andy Robertson showing signs of slowing down, Slot wants to sign a new player for that position. Sources have told us that Bournemouth star Kerkez is the top left-back target for Liverpool.

The Premier League leaders have been following the Hungary international all season and have been hugely impressed with him. They have been in close contact for almost a year and have made it clear to his camp they want him at Anfield.

Real Madrid are also very keen on Kerkez, but sources at Bournemouth are extremely keen on keeping hold of the promising defender. However, there is an acceptance from the Cherries that Kerkez will likely leave this summer.

There are also options in Germany and Italy but it’s thought that Liverpool and Madrid are both at the front of the line and ready to pay out for his services.

Kerkez is under contract at Bournemouth until 2028, and the Cherries are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a good transfer fee for him. Bournemouth could also lose 22-year-old Ukraine international centre-back Illya Zabarnyi and 19-year-old Spanish central defender Dean Huijsen, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur interested in them.

It’s a big week for Kerkez and by the end of the international break the direction of his future will have far more clarity.

Liverpool transfer roundup

TEAMtalk can also confirm Liverpool are one of the sides on the trail of Argentine attacking midfielder, Franco Mastantuono.

Mastantuono is expected to leave River Plate this summer and has a host of European giants queuing up for him, with his current club preparing themselves for a potential offer from the Reds.

Meanwhile, sources state that Liverpool could listen to offers for Diogo Jota this summer after Wolves put him on their shortlist for a return to Molineux and an asking price was named.

In other news, Liverpool could spend big on a new striker this summer, with the shortlist whittled down to two elite names with similar records this season.

The rise of Milos Kerkez

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.

