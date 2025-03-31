Liverpool have decided not to pursue their interest in Antonee Robinson and Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to a trusted journalist, who has revealed that Arne Slot now plans to focus on signing the best left-back in the Premier League this season.

Although Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are very likely to win the title this season, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) understand that the current squad needs to be strengthened. While the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have to be resolved and a right-back has to be signed if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid, the Liverpool decision-makers are aware of the need to bring in a new left-back.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 17 that Milos Kerkez is at the top of Liverpool’s left-back shortlist.

Liverpool FC reporter David Lynch subsequently revealed that the 21-year-old Hungary international defender “wants to move” to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed that Liverpool are ready to open talks with Bournemouth over a move for Kerkez in the summer transfer window.

Bailey has told TBR that Liverpool are confident of reaching an agreement with the Cherries over the youngster.

Bournemouth want £50million for Kerkez, while Liverpool value him at £40milion, but ‘there is a belief on all sides that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks’.

Bailey has told Rousing The Kop that although Liverpool had an interest in Antonee Robinson of Fulham and Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, the Reds have decided to abandon the pursuit of the aforementioned left-backs and are now focused on getting a deal done for Kerkez.

‘Liverpool were intrigued with the options of Robinson and Ait-Nouri, but Kerkez’s age is understood to be one of the factors which has given him the edge,’ the journalist noted.

Kerkez is not the only Bournemouth player that Liverpool have taken a shine to.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs reported this week that Liverpool have Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and defender Dean Huijsen on their radar as well.

Milos Kerkez described as the Premier League’s best left-back

Kerkez has been at Bournemouth since 2023, and the 21-year-old defender’s progress has been remarkable.

The Hungarian left-back has scored two goals and given five assists in 29 Premier League matches so far this season, as Bournemouth aim to finish in the Champions League places.

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes that Kerkez has been the best left-back in the Premier League this season.

While naming Kerkez in his Premier League Team of the Season so far, Deeney told talkSPORT: “Undisputed, everyone agrees with this. It’s Kerkez. Excellent for Bournemouth. I think they know they’re not going to have him next season, that’s why they went and bought another left-back (Julio Soler) in January.”

The rise of Milos Kerkez

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.