Liverpool ‘pushing’ to sign ‘crazy’ star in ‘next few hours’

Liverpool are desperate to get a deal done for Milos Kerkez, according to a trusted source, as Arne Slot’s side aim to beat Bayern Munich to the signature of the Bournemouth left-back.

The Reds won the Premier League title with ease this past season, but the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), understand the need to reinforce the squad and add more quality players. With the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all set to sign new players in the summer transfer window, Liverpool cannot stand still as that would be regressive.

One of the areas that Liverpool are keen on addressing this summer is left-back.

Andy Robertson has not had a great season, while Kostas Tsimikas is not at the level to play week in and week out for Liverpool.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in September 2024 that Liverpool want to sign Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £45million for the left-back, who was described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “a crazy dude” who is “aggressive” and “powerful” in Soccer News in July 2023.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has now reported on X that Liverpool are “pushing” to finalise a deal for Kerkez in the coming hours.

The Premier League champions are worried about a potential late move from Bayern and keen to get a deal done for the Hungary international left-back as soon as possible.

Galetti wrote on X: “#Liverpool are pushing to seal the deal for Milos #Kerkez in the next few hours, aiming to wrap up talks with #Bournemouth.

“#LFC want to finalize everything very soon also to avoid a possible late Bayern comeback.”

Milos Kerkez breaks silence on Bournemouth future

Kerkez is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and was a star for Bournemouth this past season.

The 21-year-old Hungarian ace scored two goals and gave six assists in 41 appearances for Bournemouth.

The left-back recently spoke out about his future and told Nemzeti Sport: “At the same time, I think it’s normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you.

“I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn’t break me, but it doesn’t boost my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”

