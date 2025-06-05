Liverpool are ready to show their long-term commitment to Milos Kerkez, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the offer that the Premier League champions are ready to make to the Bournemouth left-back.

TEAMtalk reported Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez back in September. Since then, the Premier League champions’ determination to bring the Bournemouth left-back to Anfield has only grown, especially with Andy Robertson having a modest season on a personal level.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are now accelerating their pursuit of the Hungary international left-back.

TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League champions are eager to finalise a £40 million deal in the coming days.

Kerkez has already given his enthusiastic approval to join Arne Slot’s squad, having said “yes” to Liverpool weeks ago, and negotiations are now advancing rapidly to secure his signature.

Sources indicate that Liverpool are prepared to offer Kerkez a five-year contract with an option for a sixth year, signalling their long-term vision for the young defender as a potential successor to Andy Robertson.

Kerkez, who has impressed with his pace, dribbling, and defensive tenacity at Bournemouth since joining from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, is seen as the ideal fit to strengthen Liverpool’s left flank.

Personal terms are a formality, with the Bournemouth left-back ready to go and join up at Anfield.

Bournemouth, aware of Kerkez’s rising stock, are holding firm at a £45 million valuation, but sources suggest that a compromise could be reached slightly below this figure.

Liverpool Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, who signed Kerkez for Bournemouth, is leveraging his prior connection to push the deal over the line.

The Cherries are already planning for his departure, with sources telling TEAMtalk that they have made an offer for Rennes’ Adrien Truffert as a replacement.

Kerkez’s potential arrival could reshape Liverpool’s defensive pecking order, with Kostas Tsimikas facing an exit and Robertson, now 31, nearing the end of his contract in 2026.

