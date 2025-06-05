Liverpool
Premier League • England
Revealed: Details of Liverpool’s offer to Milos Kerkez as Richard Hughes gets involved
Liverpool are ready to show their long-term commitment to Milos Kerkez, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the offer that the Premier League champions are ready to make to the Bournemouth left-back.
TEAMtalk reported Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez back in September. Since then, the Premier League champions’ determination to bring the Bournemouth left-back to Anfield has only grown, especially with Andy Robertson having a modest season on a personal level.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are now accelerating their pursuit of the Hungary international left-back.
TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League champions are eager to finalise a £40 million deal in the coming days.
Kerkez has already given his enthusiastic approval to join Arne Slot’s squad, having said “yes” to Liverpool weeks ago, and negotiations are now advancing rapidly to secure his signature.
Sources indicate that Liverpool are prepared to offer Kerkez a five-year contract with an option for a sixth year, signalling their long-term vision for the young defender as a potential successor to Andy Robertson.
Kerkez, who has impressed with his pace, dribbling, and defensive tenacity at Bournemouth since joining from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, is seen as the ideal fit to strengthen Liverpool’s left flank.
Personal terms are a formality, with the Bournemouth left-back ready to go and join up at Anfield.
Bournemouth, aware of Kerkez’s rising stock, are holding firm at a £45 million valuation, but sources suggest that a compromise could be reached slightly below this figure.
Liverpool Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, who signed Kerkez for Bournemouth, is leveraging his prior connection to push the deal over the line.
The Cherries are already planning for his departure, with sources telling TEAMtalk that they have made an offer for Rennes’ Adrien Truffert as a replacement.
Kerkez’s potential arrival could reshape Liverpool’s defensive pecking order, with Kostas Tsimikas facing an exit and Robertson, now 31, nearing the end of his contract in 2026.
READ MORE 🔴 Romano drops 11-word update on Florian Wirtz being joined at Liverpool by Milan superstar
Milos Kerkez will reunite with Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool
If Kerkez joins Liverpool, then he will reunite with his Hungary international team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai.
The Bournemouth left-back recently spoke highly of Szoboszlai, and one wonders if the presence of the midfielder at Anfield played a big role in the youngster showing such eagerness to make the switch to Liverpool.
Kerkez told Nemzeti Sport: “We met when I first joined the national team. We spoke German because I didn’t dare to speak Hungarian yet. He switched to German and accepted me.
“From then on, we spoke every day and got to know each other better. We are still very close, we write to each other or call each other every other day.
“We talk about many things. It feels good to have a friend who always answers the phone. When you call him, he answers and doesn’t put his mobile on silent.”
Regarding his future, the left-back noted: “Of course, something always leaks into the news… I don’t know how.
“At the same time, I think it’s normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you.
“I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn’t break me, but it doesn’t boost my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”
Latest Liverpool news: Wirtz update, Barcelona contact
David Ornstein has brought an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen and Germany international attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.
Barcelona are in contact with Liverpool to sign one of their best players.
Chelsea are trying to stop a top striker from joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report.
The rise of Milos Kerkez
August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.
February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.
January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.
May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.
June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.
August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.
September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.
May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.
July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.
August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.
June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.
November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.
November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.
March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.