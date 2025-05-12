Liverpool will sign Milos Kerkez, barring a huge surprise, according to a journalist, but Arne Slot’s side cannot be complacent because of the threat from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

While Liverpool have won the Premier League title with relative ease this season, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are well aware of the need to keep adding quality players to the current squad. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and even Chelsea will be determined to come back stronger next season, and the Reds cannot stand still if theu are to retain the title.

One of the areas that Liverpool need to address in the summer transfer window is left-back.

While Andy Robertson has been a brilliant player for Liverpool over the years, the Scotland international left-back is 31 now and has not had the best of seasons on a personal level.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in September 2024 that Liverpool are keen on signing Kerkez from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Kerkez is now Liverpool’s top target for the left-back slot, with Bournemouth valuing him at £45million.

Described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “a crazy dude” who is “aggressive” and “powerful” in Soccer News in July 2023, the 21-year-old Hungary international has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

Kerkez has scored two goals and given six assists in 39 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth this season.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has already said that he thinks that Kerkez will join Liverpool, and now, The Times journalist, Jonathan Northcroft, has revealed that it would be a surprise if he did not end up at Anfield.

Northcroft said on The Transfers Podcast: “I think they’re going to bring in Kerkez. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen at left back.

“Quite a bit might hinge on any deals they can do at the top of the pitch to flip Darwin Nunez, maybe change another one and get another force in up there.

“So yeah, if they get those right, then I think the rest of the league is in trouble.

“But there’s no guarantee at all because of how difficult recruitment is. So I think it’s a key juncture for them despite having just won the league.”

Real Madrid want Liverpool target Milos Kerkez – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Real Madrid have set their sights on a summer deal for Kerkez.

Madrid, who are about to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager, have scouted Kerkez this season and have been impressed with him.

While the Spanish and European giants’ pursuit of Kerkez is not as advanced as ome of the other clubs, they could ramp up their interest.

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester City have also taken a shine to Kerkez.

Liverpool still believe that they are leading the race for the Hungarian star, but the newly-crowned Premier League champions need to be wary of the threat they are facing.

